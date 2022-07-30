Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village

Land off Stoke Road, Thorndon, that is the site of the plans for 20 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 20 homes in Thorndon, near Eye, have been officially given the go-ahead by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project, submitted by Burgess Homes, is located on land adjoining The Principals House, in Stoke Road.

The plans were unanimously backed by councillors at the Wednesday July 20 Mid Suffolk development control committee.

The site is on an area of land that formed part of the Kerrison's site. There are still some buildings on the site, including Settles House, the former gym and the former principal's house, which will all be demolished to make way for the homes.

The main Kerrison's building, which used to be a school, is also being developed.

The committee report for the project said: "The proposal complies with local policies and Thorndon Neighbourhood policies.

"The design of the proposal is considered good and should have a good street scene aesthetic due to the mix and character of different dwelling designs and materials.

"The concurrent conditions in relation with the application will be discharged subsequent to this application. The benefits of the scheme are considered to outweigh any modest harm."

Councillor Andrew Stringer said: "This application is identified in the recently made, Thorndon Neighbourhood Plan.

"On a site agreed suitable by a majority of those that live in Thorndon when asked via a referendum.

"The only downside is that current government policy still does not allow us to insist that new homes generate at least a proportion of the energy needed to run them, therefore making them less costly to run, and reduce the need to retrofit in the near future."