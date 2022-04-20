Plans for 139 new village homes approved

Land off Gun Lane and High Road in Trimley St Martin where outline planning permission has been granted for 139 homes. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Work to build 139 new homes on farmland behind a sheltered homes complex could start within two years.

East Suffolk councillors gave the go-ahead for the outline plans for the project off Gun Lane and High Road in Trimley St Martin.

Pigeon Investment Management Ltd lodged the plans to develop the arable site behind the Reeve Lodge sheltered housing with 139 new homes – up to 46 which will be affordable – as well as allocating land for a new primary school and pre-school.

The site, which is allocated for housing in the district local plan, includes seven 17 acres north of Gun Lane and a further 3.7 acres south of the lane to be used as green space.

Rob Snowling, associate director with Pigeon, said the reserved matters around landscaping, scale, layout and appearance is set to be lodged with the council later this year, and expected work on-site to start in 2024/25 with a September 2025 opening of the school.

“We firmly believe the scheme’s high-quality, landscape-led design and the provision of a new primary school, pre-school, extensive public open space provision, together with the community benefits will make a long-lasting positive addition,” he said.

Road access is set to be created at the High Road roundabout with Howlett Way, while two entrances to the 5.4-acre school site are set to be provided in the new development.

The plans were approved by the planning south committee by six votes to three, but concerns were raised over the traffic impact.

Councillor Mike Deacon questioned whether the traffic modelling – which suggested up to 90% of vehicles heading towards Felixstowe would do so on the A14 rather than High Road – was adequate.

“I do have real concerns about the impact of this development, together with the others proposed, on traffic through the Trimleys,” he said.

“There is no doubt about it, High Road in Trimley is busy.”

Trimley St Mary Parish Council said the 90% assessment was “completely unfounded”.

In his written response, ward councillor Richard Kerry said highways and projected vehicle movements needed to be mindful of all sites in the Trimleys and the cumulative impact it could have on roads.

The developers must come forward with detailed plans for the layout, landscaping, scale and appearance before work can begin on site.



