East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan
- Credit: ARCHANT
Fresh plans have been agreed for the redevelopment of a long-established family-run village garage business with homes on part of its site.
East Suffolk Council granted permission for Brands Garage, High Road, Trimley St Mary, to demolish some buildings at the rear of its main building to free up land at the rear and side of the site to build three new bungalows.
But Brands, which provides vehicle servicing and MOT station, has now submitted new plans for the site - which would see the current business premises demolished and a new modern garage/workshop and MOT station built along with the bungalows.
Chartered architect Robert Allerton, for Brands, said none of the existing workshops were fit for purpose.
He said: "The approved workshop building extension has proven structurally uneconomic due to foundation issues emanating from the removal of the numerous old petrol tanks.
You may also want to watch:
"The proposals are to replace the existing building with a new clean modern building. A purpose-built structure will also remove an old building which would have been somewhat out of keeping with the remainder of the developed site.
"The new workshop will allow for all operations of the garage be under the one roof, removing the unattractive old buildings and a rather haphazard site layout."
Most Read
- 1 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
- 2 Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?
- 3 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
- 4 Controversial north Essex village homes plan set for go-ahead
- 5 Emergency services conduct search and rescue mission off Harwich coast
- 6 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
- 7 Town keeper Holy set for emergency loan move
- 8 £1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration
- 9 Border Force 'urgently responding' to incident off the Harwich coast
- 10 'It was a bit of a heavy weight' - Cook on Evans, Morsy and the Town captaincy
Council planners have granted permission for the amended plans.