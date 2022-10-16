Former Bernard Matthews turkey unit could become five homes

Surveys have shown that the building is suitable for conversion into homes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plans have been drawn up to convert a former Bernard Matthews turkey shed in an east Suffolk village into five new homes.

The former poultry unit at Hill Farm, Low Road, Ubbeston, has stood unused for 20 years since Bernard Matthews Foods stopped production at the 3.5-acre site and subsequently sold it for £25,000.

Now documents have been submitted to East Suffolk Council seeking prior approval of proposals to convert the agricultural building to five houses.

Vision planning and design consultants, for the applicant, said the poultry unit could be used to create three smaller houses and two larger ones.

Access to the properties would be via an existing access.

Vision said: "It has good visibility in both directions at the point with Low Road and lies on a fairly straight section of road. The access has served both the farmhouse and agricultural use of the building and land (which was substantial in operation when formerly used by Bernard Matthews) and there is no known history of accidents associated with the use of the access."

A structural report prepared by Athena Structural Consultants and lodged with the council confirms the existing buildings on the site are structurally in good condition and are suitable for conversion to residential use.



