Work starts on first phase of 150-home estate in village

Published: 4:00 PM July 18, 2021

CALA Homes is building the new homes at Great Bentley - Credit: Christopher V Hadow / Matthew J Streten / Image Creative Partnership

Work is under way on the first phase of 150 new homes in a village which developers say has good commuter links.

CALA Homes North Home Counties is building the new estate called Ufford Chase at Great Bentley, but is waiting for a government decision to enable its second phase to be built.

The housebuilder says the homes will be less than 500m from Great Bentley’s train station and just seven miles from Colchester.

The properties will include two-bed bungalows and three-, four- and five-bed homes and work is underway on the first 25 houses.

The second phase is subject to Government approval and subsequent closure of the foot crossing of the railway.

Glenn Copper, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes North Home Counties, said: “The close proximity to the train station makes Ufford Chase extremely appealing for both locals and those venturing out further from the capital.

"With the commute into London taking just over an hour, it would be an ideal location for those with flexible working arrangements; with some days spent in the office and some at home.“



