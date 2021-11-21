New homes set for approval - despite 500-plus objections
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Controversial plans for 49 new homes on a narrow, "grossly unsafe" winding road are set for approval - providing action is taken to realign the street.
Framlingham Town Council has objected to the proposals, along with 108 residents plus more than 430 who signed a petition.
But East Suffolk Council's planning committee south on Tuesday, November 23 is recommended to give officers authority to approve providing a legal agreement is signed to guarantee highways improvements and to ensure the roadworks are done before any homes are built.
The application by Leaper Land Promotion for the 49 homes off Victoria Mill Road would see custom/self-build properties and would include 16 affordable homes, with public open space and a play and multi-use games area.
The town council lodged 32 objections and is concerned about the number of homes for the 6.5-acre site - 30 is recommended in the town's Neighbourhood Plan - and the access.
It said: "It has become clear that access to this development along Victoria Mill Road is not possible while maintaining legal widths of road and pavement, and would be grossly unsafe."
The council said the road was a "very narrow road and consists of a number of narrow right-angle bends" and pavements are too narrow for wheelchair access.
However, planning officers feel the problems can be overcome with a realignment of the road to erase its worst aspects - to straighten and widen it, provide longer and wider footpaths and crossing points.
In a report, planning case officer Rachel Lambert said: "The applicant states that upgrades to Victoria Mill Road makes the route safer and more accessible for pedestrians and vehicle users, and has advised that the impact of traffic associated with the development has been thoroughly appraised and the capacity of key road junctions has been modelled to ensure that the development as proposed can be satisfactorily accommodated in compliance with policy.
"The expansion from policy guidance of ‘approximately 30 dwellings’ to ‘up to 49 dwellings’ is deemed acceptable on the basis that the proposed realignment of Victoria Mill Road would mitigate highway safety issues relating to increase in housing numbers, and subject to the detailed design achieving all respective policy requirements."