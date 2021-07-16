News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Former depot transformed into affordable homes for villagers

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:36 AM July 16, 2021   
James Cartlidge MP cuts the ribbon at Peek Close, Lavenham

James Cartlidge MP cuts the ribbon at Peek Close, Lavenham with representatives from Hastoe, Lavenham CLT, Lavenham Parish Council, Babergh & Mid Suffolk District Councils, Potter Raper, & DCH Construction - Credit: Paul Starr

Housing developments seem to be springing up in every neighbourhood across Suffolk but rising house prices means locals are still being pushed out - but not in Lavenham.

Data from Zoopla shows house prices have risen by 43% in the area so to help ensure local people can stay within the village the Lavenham Community Land Trust formed a partnership with Hastoe to develop a disused maintenance depot into a high-quality housing development.

Residents in Lavenham have come together to support the campaign for more affordable housing in the area

Residents in Lavenham have come together to support the campaign for more affordable housing in the area - Credit: Paul Starr

The partnership was formed with the sole purpose of providing new homes that are prioritised for people with a local connection to Lavenham and kept affordable forever.

The new homes will help young families and key workers, among others, to stay in the village. They have been provided in a range of sizes and tenures to meet their needs.

Three of the homes have been made available for affordable rent and five for shared ownership. They include mix of one to three bedroom houses, plus three bungalows.

You may also want to watch:

Designed to fit in with the character of the village, the colours of the homes were inspired by Lavenham’s medieval houses. They’ve also been built to a high sustainability standard to help reduce fuel bills for residents, making them more affordable to live in and run than other homes.

South Suffolk MP, James Cartlidge said: “Having broken ground on this project, I was honoured to open the Peek Close development.

Most Read

  1. 1 Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week
  2. 2 Town maintain Crooks interest as second Championship club bid for Rotherham man
  3. 3 Bury hotel closed after number of staff isolating
  1. 4 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app
  2. 5 RAF warn of increased activity over Suffolk airbase
  3. 6 Ipswich Town launch 2021/22 away kit
  4. 7 New Blue profile: Scott Fraser has been dubbed 'best player in League One'
  5. 8 Arrest warrant issued for Stowmarket road rage attacker
  6. 9 Revealed: How many patients per GP are there at your surgery?
  7. 10 Watch: Man reunited with dog after car stolen from hospital car park

"By delivering these homes through their neighbourhood plan, the development has buy-in from the local community, and provides homes for families with a connection to the village.

"They are sustainable homes, painted in the traditional colouring seen across South Suffolk’s villages and are specifically designed to provide a clear line of sight to Lavenham’s historic church tower.

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, is disappointed that NSFT is in special measures Picture: JAM

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge is supporting the campaign for more affordable housing - Credit: Archant

"This is an inspiring project and an exemplar of what can be achieved by ambitious communities and through collaboration between all the key local stakeholders.

"I would like to pass on my congratulations to all of the organisations and individuals involved.”

Housing
Lavenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bramble, a cocker spaniel was inside a car that was stolen from Colchester General Hospital

Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Milton Keynes Dons' Scott Fraser during the Sky Bet League One match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull. Pict

Exclusive

Town closing in on Scott Fraser signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton says he is spending a lot of time trying to move players out of Ipswich Town. Flynn Downes might be next

Football

'It's where a lot of focus is going' - Ashton on moving players out of Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus