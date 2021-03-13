Builder to consult on 136 homes plan for village

Published: 8:18 AM March 13, 2021

The homes are proposed for land off Weeley Road in Great Bentley - Credit: Google Maps

A consultation is to be held on plans to build 136 homes in an Essex village.

Taylor Wimpey is to hold virtual meetings to discuss the development at a site off Weeley Road, in Great Bentley.

The development received outline planning permission from Tendring District Council in May 2020.

The company is now looking for further community input ahead of its full application to the council later in the year.

The site is set to include a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and will also include 41 affordable properties.

The new development will be designed around a central play area and will also include an area of open space along the northern edge, by Weeley Road.

New foot and cycle paths will connect the development with the wider community.

Taylor Wimpey said it hoped that it would be able to "create a sustainable community that benefits both new residents and those that already live nearby".

Due to current lockdown restrictions, the developer's consultation will be running online from now until Sunday, March 21 on Taylor Wimpey's website.

A webinar will also be held on the website at 6pm on Monday, March 15 where members of the public can pose questions to the project's design team.

A recording of this webinar will be will be uploaded to Taylor Wimpey's website following the meeting.

Sam Caslin, planning manager for Taylor Wimpey London, said the consultation is important to the future of the plans for the site in Great Bentley.

“Gathering the views of the local community is a vital stage in the development process," said Mr Caslin.

"While we would normally hold a local event and meet the Great Bentley community in person, current circumstances mean that we need to hold our consultation online.

“We’ll be putting plenty of details about our proposal on our website, and the design team will also take part in a webinar where people will be able to ask any questions they may have.

"All views will be taken on board and used to shape our final planning application, and we are grateful to everyone who takes part in our consultation process.”