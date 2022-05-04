News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Go-ahead for 15 new homes in pretty Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM May 4, 2022
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

East Suffolk Council has agreed the plans despite some local concerns - Credit: Archant

Planners have given the go-ahead for 15 new homes to be built in a Suffolk village.

Churchland Ltd will build the properties on land allocated in the local plan for development off Darsham Road, Westleton.

The land currently has two houses on it but while Cherry Lee will be demolished to make way for the housing, the property Misner will stay.

East Suffolk Council case officer Rachel Smith said: "The application was amended following its original submission to reduce the number of dwellings proposed which was originally to be 'up to 18'.

"The indicative site layout plan shows that the site could accommodate 15 dwellings (following the demolition of Cherry Lee) including five affordable dwellings. The indicative plans show a mix to include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom properties."

The district council received 16 letters of concerns including the access on a narrow, single-track road with no pavement being dangerous for pedestrians, noise and pollution fears, and that it would change the character of the village.

Westleton Parish Council supported the application but would like to see a 20mph speed limit zone along Darsham Road forming the approach into the village.


