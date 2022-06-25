Plans for 14 homes at 'unsustainable' location in Suffolk village refused

Land close to Norwich Road, Wetheringsett, which was described as "unsustainable" by the planning committee report. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 14 homes in Wetheringsett have been refused planning permission by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project, which would have been made up of five two-bedroom, seven three-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes, was submitted by Pryde Homes.

The scheme was for an area of land close to Norwich Road.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Evolution town planning, said: "This application is applying for outline permission for 14 houses on a site which has an extant full planning permission for nine homes.

"This increase in housing density on the site will result in a more efficient use of land."

However, the plans were refused permission at Wednesday's development control committee, with the committee report citing issues around the "unsustainable" location of the development and flood risk assessment as the main reasons for refusal.

The report added: "The proposal is located in the countryside where the development of a new dwelling would not materially enhance or maintain the vitality of the rural community."