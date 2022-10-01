'There is help out there': What can you do about your mortgage payments?

As rising interest rates send shockwaves throughout the housing market, experts have weighed in to provide advice on what you can do about your mortgage payments - Credit: PA/Simply C Photography/Cherry Beesley/James Fletcher

As rising interest rates send shockwaves throughout the housing market, experts have weighed in to provide advice on what you can do about your mortgage payments.

What is causing this uncertainty?

"There are a number of moving factors at the moment," said James Norrington, chief executive at Suffolk Building Society.

"We've not got enough supply of houses in this country and we've traditionally had a lot of demand so that's kept prices high.

"We're starting from a very strong position, but you can only expect [the fact mortgages are getting less affordable] to have a dampening effect on house prices – how dampening is the million dollar question.

James Norrington, chief executive of Ipswich Building Society - Credit: James Fletcher

"A lot of this will be in the court of the chancellor and the prime minister to see how they can stabilise the position that they frankly kicked off last Friday.

"If that can be stabilised relatively quickly then things will be closer to normal – albeit we have the cost of living crisis so mortgages will be a bit more expensive whatever happens because interest rates are going up.

"If they can't control the economy in that way, and therefore there's a real loss of confidence in the government, then we could be into a different place."

What options are available for me?

"Your credit providers may be able to offer a number of options to help you through a period of financial difficulty," said Joanne Leek, mortgage expert at Suffolk Building Society.

"For example, our own mortgage borrowers who may struggle to meet their repayments we may be able to offer one or more of the following options.

"Change the way payments are made or the date they are made during the month; allow borrowers to pay back their mortgage over a longer period of time (which would reduce the monthly payments, but increase the overall cost) or allow borrowers to pay reduced payments or just the interest payments for a period of time (which would reduce the monthly payments, but increase the overall cost).

"You should always carefully consider any arrangement you enter into with your credit provider.

"The best way to tackle a problem is before it becomes a problem," said mortgage expert at Suffolk Building Society, Joanne Leek - Credit: Simply C Photography/Cherry Beesley

"Some companies may offer you new loans or even invite you to sell your property to them and then lease it back as a way of resolving your short-term financial difficulty - such actions may not be in your long-term interests so always seek independent legal advice before entering into any arrangement of this type."

What can I do to help myself?

"The best way to tackle a problem is before it becomes a problem," said Mrs Leek.

"People need to think practically about financial matters.

"It's important to know that there is help out there and it's worth speaking to a specialist independent mortgage broker or financial advisor.

"The most important thing is to speak to your credit provider or your lender before there might be a problem. The earlier they know, the earlier they can help you. And it can be really difficult to face up to financial issues, but it really is worth asking for help as soon as you think there might be a problem.

"Most lenders and credit providers - especially now - will have information available on what support they might be able to give. So, as a first thing, go on their websites and have a look.

How the Bank of England base rate has changed since 2007. Analysts predict they could hit 6% next year - Credit: Press Association Images

"Please do be aware of the consequences of late or missed payments. If you are in a credit agreement and fail to make a payment on time, or at all, it is likely this will be registered on your credit file. This may then affect your chances of getting credit in the future.

"The better your credit history, the more likely you are to be accepted for new credit – such as remortgaging to a new provider or taking out a new credit card."

Where can I go for advice?

"There are a number of resources available," said Mrs Leek.

"This includes Citizens Advice, National Debtline, which offers a free, confidential and independent phone service on 0808 808 4000 and Step Change Debt Charity, which provides a free and independent service on the phone and online. You can contact them on 0800 138 1111."