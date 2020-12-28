Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place

Published: 7:00 PM December 28, 2020

The White Horse in Hadleigh, formerly known as the Donkey, could be demolished - Credit: Google Maps

A closed Hadleigh pub is set to be demolished and a home built in its place, according to new plans.

Plans have been submitted to Babergh District Council for thee White Horse, previously known as the Donkey,

The pub closed for the last time in 2013 and has since been used as a carpet showroom.

The building has been listed for sale with an asking price of £700,000 for the entire 1.2-acre site, though a buyer is yet to be found.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said the pub closed as footfall was not high enough to "sustain a steady and consistent level of trade".

The documents added: "Given the lengthy marketing campaign carried out, and the lack of interest, the site is clearly not attractive to potential purchasers even though rigorous marketing has been carried out.

"The White Horse has been on a clear decline over the last five years inclusive. New business over this period is by no means a viable or sustainable reason to retain the use in an industry which is highly challenging."