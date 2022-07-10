Work underway on 80 new homes to meet town's needs

Bellway says it will fund a host of community benefits as part of the project - Credit: Bellway Homes

Developers have started work on their third major homes project in a town - and are giving £35,000 towards a new community hall.

The 10-acre project will see 80 new homes built - including 28 affordable properties - along with landscaped open space and a children's play area.

It will mean Bellway Homes has built more than 400 new homes in Halstead in the past few years.

The latest scheme off Oak Road was approved by Braintree District Council last month and will see 10.49 acres of land developed with a tree-lined avenue at the entrance off Tidings Hill, with the first homes ready by the end of the year.

A mix of apartments, bungalows and two- to four-bedroom houses will be provided as part of the affordable housing allocation.

Jenny Walker, sales director at Bellway Essex, said: “This latest development will deliver a wide variety of private and affordable housing, including apartments and bungalows to meet the needs of local people. In line with the council’s priority to secure more smaller homes, 15% of the private homes will be two-bedroom houses.

“The development will also bring other significant benefits to the town. We expect to create around 70 jobs during the construction phase of the project and will be providing funding of around £365,000 for local services and facilities as part of the planning agreement for the new homes. These contributions will include more than £330,000 for primary education and almost £35,000 towards the provision of a new community building at Butler Road.”



