News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Houses, care home and shops refused by planners

person

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 9:03 PM June 2, 2022
Witham

The project would have been built at Witham - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for a 70-bedroom care home along with residential homes in the centre of Witham have been refused - despite the town council urging that they be approved.

Planning committee members at Braintree District Council on May 31 agreed with officers that the design and mix of housing would harm the character of the Maltings Lane area.

A trio of developers had wanted permission for a single-storey building for neighbourhood shops, a three-storey building to provide a 70-bedroom care home and 44 homes in Gershwin Park, on land northeast of Reid Road.

But officers said that differences between the council and applicants were so stark that a brand new application would likely be the only way to bridge them. The council had been told all the homes would be affordable but that was conceded too late to be formally included as part of the planning application.

A decision was made to refuse despite support for the application from Witham Town Council.

Officers said nonetheless the development would harm the character and appearance of the area and impact on residential amenity.


Planning and Development
Housing News
Essex

Don't Miss

Exning Estate near Newmarket - Landwade House

Hot Properties

Suffolk estate hits market with price tag of £50m

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Freddie Ladapo, pictured with Kieran McKenna, on a free transfer.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town make first summer signing as striker joins on free transfer

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed in both directions near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
There is currently long delays on the A12 after a five-vehicle crash

A12

Traffic being held on A12 after five-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon