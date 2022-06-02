Houses, care home and shops refused by planners

The project would have been built at Witham - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for a 70-bedroom care home along with residential homes in the centre of Witham have been refused - despite the town council urging that they be approved.

Planning committee members at Braintree District Council on May 31 agreed with officers that the design and mix of housing would harm the character of the Maltings Lane area.

A trio of developers had wanted permission for a single-storey building for neighbourhood shops, a three-storey building to provide a 70-bedroom care home and 44 homes in Gershwin Park, on land northeast of Reid Road.

But officers said that differences between the council and applicants were so stark that a brand new application would likely be the only way to bridge them. The council had been told all the homes would be affordable but that was conceded too late to be formally included as part of the planning application.

A decision was made to refuse despite support for the application from Witham Town Council.

Officers said nonetheless the development would harm the character and appearance of the area and impact on residential amenity.



