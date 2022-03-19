Council urged to consult community about plans for former offices
- Credit: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS
A council will be urged to consult more with the public before giving the go ahead for any plans to redevelop its former offices.
Woodbridge Mayor Sue Bale will be meeting with East Suffolk Council on April 11 to urge that her community has a much greater say in the future of the former Suffolk Coastal District Council offices on Melton Hill.
The property was vacated five years ago when the local authority moved to its current home at Riduna Park, Melton, but has been the subject of interest from developers.
Active Urban (Woodbridge Ltd) applied to build 100 homes, known locally as the ‘cheese wedges,’ because of their distinctive shape, but the plans were abandoned in February 2020 following complications from a planning appeal on the site.
Mrs Bale said as planning permission had already been granted for the ‘cheese wedges,’ which would be officially known as King’s View, there would be nothing that could be done if a future applicant wished to revive the same scheme.
However, if new plans were proposed, she wanted the opinions of residents to be engaged before determining what happens on the site and the appearance of the development.
“If somebody develops it exactly as it has been planned, then the public will get no further say in it as it has been approved. We are waiting to see who the developers are and what the plans are,” Mrs Bale said.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100
- 2 Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk
- 3 Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium
- 4 Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation
- 5 'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu
- 6 Seven miles of tailbacks on A14 after crash involving car and lorry
- 7 Police clamp down on illegal car washes in Suffolk
- 8 Volkswagen Golf crashes into garden wall near A12 in Woodbridge
- 9 Four men who kidnapped victim in van jailed
- 10 McKenna wants no regrets as 'positive and proactive' Town face Oxford
She will be attending the meeting in her capacity as chair of Woodbridge Town Council’s planning committee and will also be joined by the chair of Melton Parish Council’s planning committee.
The 3.23-acre site, which sits close to Woodbridge town centre and overlooks the River Deben, was put back up for sale in July 2021 after the ‘cheese wedges’ development did not go ahead.
In January, a spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said discussions with developers were ongoing and an announcement on the sale ‘will follow in due course.’