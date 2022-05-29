New mayor aims for more allotments and affordable homes

The new Mayor of Woodbridge has said he would like to see options explored to solve a shortage of allotments, including homeowners potentially providing garden space for plots.

Councillor Patrick Gillard has been elected the new mayor to succeed the previous holder of the office, Sue Bale, and has outlined his priorities for the coming year, which include creating new cycling routes and tackling a lack of affordable housing.

The issue of insufficient space for allotment plots came to a head in March when tenants at Kingston Fields were sent eviction notices giving them until March 31, 2023, to leave the site as the council sought to provide plots for people on the waiting list.

However, the eviction notices were withdrawn following impassioned pleas to stay from existing tenants, who were backed by some prospective plot holders on the list.

Allotment holders at Kingston Fields fought to preserve their plots - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Gillard said the town council was constricted by a lack of available land, adding that there were some areas of private land within the town that were underdeveloped.

Discussions were also taking place with East Suffolk Council to see if the district authority had any sites that could be used for allotments.

He said: “We are looking for people who have large gardens themselves who would be quite keen to let people grow their produce in there. It would provide an alternative for people who are shut out."

He supported the creation of a ‘mini Holland’ cycling network around Woodbridge after the EADT revealed last week that Suffolk had received nearly £4m to invest in cycling schemes around the region.

Suffolk County Council will receive £80,000 for a feasibility study to look into a new cycling system around the town, which could include redesigned junctions to make them safer for cyclists and pedestrians and segregated cycle routes on busy roads.

“This is the direction that we would like to go. It is not just a little thing, it will create cycle routes across the town,” Mr Gillard added.

The new Mayor would like the Melton Hill offices to become affordable housing - Credit: Katy Sandalls

He also wants more affordable housing in the town and would like to see the former East Suffolk Council offices on Melton Hill redeveloped to provide homes that were within the budgets of local residents.

He said workers in the town were forced to live elsewhere, such as Ipswich and commute in because housing was too expensive.

The infamous 'cheese wedges' that were planned for East Suffolk Council's former Melton Hill offices - Credit: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

The offices are currently derelict and have been the subject of planning applications, including the infamous ‘cheese wedges’ homes, so-called because of the shape of the buildings.

He said: “I am really pleased and proud to represent the town, particularly after the way everybody pulled together during the pandemic and I am very happy to work for the town and the people in it.”