Published: 9:46 AM July 30, 2021

The former Melton Hill offices in Woodbridge have been empty for five years - Credit: Katy Sandalls

The former council offices of the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council have gone back up for sale.

The site at Melton Hill has been empty for five years after previous plans to develop the site into housing - known locally as the "cheese wedges" - fell through.

East Suffolk Council confirmed on Friday morning that the site was now up for sale once more.

The 3.23-acre site sits close to Woodbridge town centre, overlooking the River Deben and with views across to Sutton Hoo.

The council said it would like to see potential developers coming forward forging a close working relationship with the local community and Woodbridge Town council, to ensure that local people’s views are being heard and taken into consideration.

It also said it was committed to addressing the need for more affordable homes in the area and, would be expecting applications to include provision for at least 33% affordable housing.

Craig Rivett, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “The Melton Hill site was initially sold in 2016, however, that sale fell through and East Suffolk Council is now ready to remarket the site with a fresh perspective and with certain expectations from the purchaser.

“Naturally, local people are very interested in what happens to this site and want to see a development that is compatible with its prime location and environment, whilst delivering much-needed affordable housing, so it will benefit not only the wider community but also attract new people, such as young families, that can have a positive impact on the local economy.”







