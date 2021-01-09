Sweet shop converted into home on sale for...hundreds and thousands!
- Credit: Strutt & Parker
A former sweet shop on Woodbridge's Thoroughfare has been converted into a stunning family home - which is now for sale for £750,000.
The well-finished property, named The Confectionary after the building's past, has been put up for sale through Strutt & Parker - who say it "cleverly combines a wealth of period features with all the requirements for modern family life".
The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a large living room and dining area.
The kitchen looks out to a walled courtyards through large glass doors.
Wooden beams, exposed brick walls and fireplaces are featured throughout the house, which front on to The Thoroughfare.
You may also want to watch:
The estate agents say the property benefits from being a short walk away from all of the shops, bars and restaurants that Woodbridge boasts.
Most Read
- 1 Where are Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots?
- 2 More than 11,000 Covid infections in seven days as rates continue to rise across the region
- 3 Former Suffolk student makes name for himself modelling for Prada and Valentino
- 4 Magician accused of doing 'disappearing act' with customers' cash
- 5 Covid patients at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals triple peak of first wave
- 6 Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus
- 7 A welcome return, difficult decisions and plenty of familiar faces - Town return to action against Swindon
- 8 Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres
- 9 Suffolk's vocal expert Charlie Haylock helps Ralph Fiennes in new Sutton Hoo film
- 10 Man left with facial injuries after incident on Ipswich street