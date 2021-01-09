Sweet shop converted into home on sale for...hundreds and thousands!

Published: 7:00 PM January 9, 2021

The Confectionary faces onto Thoroughfare in Woodbridge. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A former sweet shop on Woodbridge's Thoroughfare has been converted into a stunning family home - which is now for sale for £750,000.

The well-finished property, named The Confectionary after the building's past, has been put up for sale through Strutt & Parker - who say it "cleverly combines a wealth of period features with all the requirements for modern family life".

The Confectionary is a converted sweet shop which is now up for sale for £750,000. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The property features a large kitchen which looks out over a walled courtyard. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a large living room and dining area.

Wooden beams, exposed brick walls and fireplaces are featured throughout the house. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The kitchen looks out to a walled courtyards through large glass doors.

The four-bed home used to be a sweet shop. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Wooden beams, exposed brick walls and fireplaces are featured throughout the house, which front on to The Thoroughfare.

There are period features in the four bedrooms within the house. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

You may also want to watch:

The estate agents say the property benefits from being a short walk away from all of the shops, bars and restaurants that Woodbridge boasts.

The house features a handsome entrance hall, as well as two staircases. - Credit: Strutt & Parker



