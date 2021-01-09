News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Sweet shop converted into home on sale for...hundreds and thousands!

Will Jefford

Published: 7:00 PM January 9, 2021   
The Confectionary faces onto Thoroughfare in Woodbridge.

The Confectionary faces onto Thoroughfare in Woodbridge.

A former sweet shop on Woodbridge's Thoroughfare has been converted into a stunning family home - which is now for sale for £750,000.

The well-finished property, named The Confectionary after the building's past, has been put up for sale through Strutt & Parker - who say it "cleverly combines a wealth of period features with all the requirements for modern family life". 

The Confectionary is a converted sweet shop which is now up for sale for £750,000.

The Confectionary is a converted sweet shop which is now up for sale for £750,000.

The property features a large kitchen which looks out over a walled courtyard. 

The property features a large kitchen which looks out over a walled courtyard.

The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a large living room and dining area. 

Wooden beams, exposed brick walls and fireplaces are featured throughout the house.

Wooden beams, exposed brick walls and fireplaces are featured throughout the house.

The kitchen looks out to a walled courtyards through large glass doors.

The four-bed home used to be a sweet shop.

The four-bed home used to be a sweet shop.

Wooden beams, exposed brick walls and fireplaces are featured throughout the house, which front on to The Thoroughfare. 

Four bedrooms feature period features within the house.

There are period features in the four bedrooms within the house.

The estate agents say the property benefits from being a short walk away from all of the shops, bars and restaurants that Woodbridge boasts. 

The house features a handsome entrance call. 

The house features a handsome entrance hall, as well as two staircases.


