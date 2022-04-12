News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Young people's charity delighted at homes project help

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM April 12, 2022
Woodmonkey workshop bury st edmunds

Working together on sustainability, left to right: Ann Bonnett, Chair Girton Town Charity; Keith Colley, Founder Woodmonkey Workshop; Paul Darrington, Site Manager Dovehouse Court, Barnes Construction. - Credit: Perry Hastings

A Suffolk charity that supports young people out of education and teaches them wood-working skills is being helped by a new homes project.

Woodmonkey Workshop, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, has been receiving offcuts of wood and pallets from Barnes Construction.

The workshop is using the donated timber to create birdboxes, signs, hedgehog homes and other items which are sold on the charity’s website to fund maintenance and the purchase of tools.

Any untreated timber if not suitable for crafting is chopped up for the woodburning stove which heats the premises.

Barnes Construction is sending the materials from its project to build 15 new almshouses in Cambridge.

Woodmonkey was set up by Keith Colley during the pandemic. Keith said: “Donated materials are a real life-saver for us. The Dovehouse Court deliveries have been fantastic and we really appreciate the support. We have actually used the materials donated for a new product that will be launched on to the website soon.”


Charity News
Housing News
Planning and Development
Bury St Edmunds News

