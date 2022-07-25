News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Developers given go-ahead for 40 new homes in village

Richard Cornwell

Published: 6:00 AM July 25, 2022
Aerial view of land south of Old Stowmarket Road in Woolpit where 40 homes are planned

Land south of Old Stowmarket Road in Woolpit where 40 homes will be built. The red line shows the development site with the yellow section the proposed school extension area. - Credit: Google Maps

Planning permission has been issued to developers to build 40 new homes in a Suffolk village.

Outline plans for a second phase of a development in Woolpit as well as an option for a primary school extension were agreed in May last year.

However, it was not until last week that the consent was eventually issued by Mid Suffolk District Council to Pigeon Capital Management Ltd to build 40 homes on land south of Old Stowmarket Road - directly adjacent to where work on 120 homes has been taking place.

The consent includes a large number of conditions that need to be fulfilled before work can start. Developers will also have to bring forward detailed plans for the homes.

The plans also allocate land for an extension of Woolpit Primary Academy, if Suffolk County Council's education team decides it is needed within the next 15 years.

The development will comprise 26 open market homes of two, three and four bedrooms, alongside 14 affordable homes of one, two and three bedroom sizes.

A question mark has been raised over whether the land allocated for school expansion use will actually end up being used for that, as a site has also been allocated elsewhere in the village for a brand new primary school linked to the approval of a 300-home development.


