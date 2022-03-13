News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Go-ahead for new village homes and community centre

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:45 AM March 13, 2022
The former site of the now-demolished Worlingham Primary School where the Worlingham Community Facility is to be built.

The former site of the now-demolished Worlingham Primary School where the Worlingham Community Facility is to be built. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Planning approval has been officially issued for a village to have 19 new homes and a community centre on the site of a former school.

Worlingham Primary School moved from Rectory Lane to larger premises on Garden Lane - the former Worlingham Middle School premises - nine years ago.

That meant the old primary school could be demolished and its site could have a new use - and now the village, near Beccles, will have 19 new homes and a much-needed new community centre.

It is believed to be the largest village in Suffolk without a community centre, pub or meeting room following the closure of the church hall in 2008.

The land was transferred by Suffolk County Council to the Worlingham Community Facility Group which entered into partnership with Badger Building (E.Anglia) Ltd. East Suffolk Council has now formally granted permission for the development.

Councillors were told the housing development would enable the delivery of the community centre and also provide a "useful contribution to housing supply".


