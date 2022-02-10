Proposal for several Yoxford homes rejected

A view of the land in Yoxford where a potential development was rejected - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for five homes on land used as a paddock, stables and all-weather riding arena in an east Suffolk village have been rejected by a planning committee.

Parker Planning Services wanted to build bungalows on land to the rear of Cullcott Close, Yoxford, some of which is owned by East Suffolk Council.

The main arguments against the proposal were that it was outside the settlement boundary and therefore development in the countryside, as a backland form of development it is out of character with the area and the development would be detrimental to the amenity of existing and future residents.

Villagers previously voiced concerns over loss of privacy, overlooking, loss of outlook, daylight, and also worries over noise and disturbance.

Yoxford Parish Council deputy chair Paul Ashton said he hoped that steps would be taken to make sure the applicant removes a fence it installed and restores a hedge it removed.











