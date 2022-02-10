News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Proposal for several Yoxford homes rejected

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM February 10, 2022
Yoxford

A view of the land in Yoxford where a potential development was rejected - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for five homes on land used as a paddock, stables and all-weather riding arena in an east Suffolk village have been rejected by a planning committee.

Parker Planning Services wanted to build bungalows on land to the rear of Cullcott Close, Yoxford, some of which is owned by East Suffolk Council.

The main arguments against the proposal were that it was outside the settlement boundary and therefore development in the countryside, as a backland form of development it is out of character with the area and the development would be detrimental to the amenity of existing and future residents.

Villagers previously voiced concerns over loss of privacy, overlooking, loss of outlook, daylight, and also worries over noise and disturbance.

Yoxford Parish Council deputy chair Paul Ashton said he hoped that steps would be taken to make sure the applicant removes a fence it installed and restores a hedge it removed. 




East Suffolk Council
Planning
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The Linden Tree in Bury has been taken over by new owners Paul and Ashely. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food and Drink

Popular town pub set to re-open under new ownership

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Roy Keane Woodbridge

Roy Keane's dig at Woodbridge sparks defence of 'wonderful' town

Dominic Bareham

person
Tyreeq Bakinson on the ball at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Three more points for Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A snow blizzard sweeps Ipswich town centre as Beast from the East #2 empties East Angia's high stree

Video

Will we see a Beast from the East part three this year?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon