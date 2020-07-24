How to organise your home and enjoy more time with your family and friends

Alison Chilvers, the owner of Bright and Beautiful Ipswich, explains how their premium cleaning service can help you organise your home, keep up with your busy schedule and give you more free time to spend with your family.

Q: Why should I consider using a cleaning service?

A: We believe that a ‘tidy home leads to a tidy mind.’ It’s important to keep your environment organised to help you stay on top of things and remain productive, especially now that people are spending more time at home and even working there.

We can provide a regular cleaning service, a one-off spring clean or even an end of tenancy clear-out if you’re thinking about moving.

We’ll tidy your home in the way you want, allowing you to make the most of your days off, instead of worrying about keeping up with the household chores.

Q: What services are included?

A: We’ll deep clean your home and help you declutter. If there’s a room you’ve been putting off sorting, we can provide a one-off visit to help you sort it out. If you have family coming to stay, we can help get your home ready in time.

We only use vegan, eco-friendly products that are decanted into reusable containers to help save on plastic. They contain no toxic chemicals, meaning they are safe for children and pets and won’t stain or corrode items in your home.

We also run a collection laundry and ironing service. We can pick up your washing once a week, professionally clean, dry and iron your clothes and return them to you, ready to be put away.

We’ll visit your home or can take a virtual tour of your house, recommend what services can help and come up with a cleaning routine to make your home sparkle and ensure it stays that way. We complete every job to a hotel-standard professional finish, pay close attention to detail and will visit your home as often as you need.

Q: Who can benefit from using a premium cleaning service?

A: Our services are especially handy for busy parents and professionals who feel that there just isn’t enough time in the day to do everything. A helping hand is all it takes to help make your routine more manageable.

We have also found that our services have been of great help to vulnerable or isolated individuals during the pandemic. We can provide added support to elderly residents, helping them keep on top of their home and if they have been shielding, this has been a huge relief to family members to know that their relatives are being looked after.

We are now looking to expand our services to help commercial businesses care for and manage their workspace and get the Bright & Beautiful treatment.

Q: Is it safe to use a cleaning service while social distancing?

A: We’re following all government recommendations and all staff have received full training to ensure theirs and customer’s safety. We’ll discuss arrangements with you beforehand to make sure you’re comfortable and feel secure

We offer a premium housekeeping and cleaning service and can provide the expertise and knowledge you need to keep your home glistening. We’ll fit around your routine and tailor your cleaning service to your needs and provide the support you need to make your life easier.

We understand that it’s hard to trust a stranger in your home. This is why we spend plenty of time getting to know you and will only work in areas of the home that you’re comfortable with and follow instructions and chores agreed with you beforehand. Our staff are fully trained and DBS checked so you can rest easy knowing you can trust them in your home.

