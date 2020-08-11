How will you be marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day this weekend?

A parade and service held in 2015 in Bury St Edmunds for the 70th anniversary of VJ Day. This weekend it will be the 75th anniversary. Picture: ARCHANT

Are you planning to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day on Saturday, August 15?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Although VE Day marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still fighting in the Far East. VJ Day marked both the surrender of Japan and the end of the Second World War.

You may also want to watch:

Many special events had been planned this weekend, but mass gatherings cannot now be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Royal British Legion is determined to ensure the day is commemorated. People are being asked to take part in a two-minute silence at 11am on Saturday.

A socially-distanced commemorative service at the National Memorial Arboretum, led by the Prince of Wales, will be televised, and you can also download activity packs from the Royal British Legion website, which are designed for all ages.

How are you marking the VJ Day anniversary? Do you have photos of celebrations in Suffolk 75 years ago? Send us an email.