E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

PUBLISHED: 16:40 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 17 May 2020

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk’s coastal resorts had been relatively quiet on Saturday - but it has been a different story in some areas today.

People queue up for ice cream on Felixstowe's seafront, with clear markings to maintain social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople queue up for ice cream on Felixstowe's seafront, with clear markings to maintain social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

With government guidelines now allowing more freedoms outside during the coronavirus lockdown, seaside towns such as Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold saw a notable increase in visitors.

Families were seen enjoying ice cream, children played in sand on the beach and several windsurfers were seen riding the waves as temperatures exceeded 20C.

One person said: “The promenade has been packed. It was like a normal day in summer.”

Residents in smaller coastal towns also reported an influx of visitors on the first weekend of relaxed lockdown restrictions.

Many people chose to go for a walk or run along the prom at Felixstowe on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMany people chose to go for a walk or run along the prom at Felixstowe on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

David Beavan, town and district councillor for Southwold, said he had seen a number of people arrive at their second homes over the weekend.

He added: “The town has been a bit busier today. The beach is not particularly rammed but people have been coming.

“If people are sitting on the beach and socially distancing, I can’t see the problem with that.”

Families were seen laying on the sand, with some even swimming in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFamilies were seen laying on the sand, with some even swimming in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

And Jocelyn Bond, East Suffolk councillor for Aldeburgh, said the town had been “considerably” busier over the weekend.

MORE: Southwold may introduce one-way system for pedestrians to aid with social distancing

She said: “The approach road into Aldeburgh has been pretty busy.”

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “As the Leader of the Council has already stated, the new government guidelines allow people a little more flexibility in what they can and cannot do. “However very clear rules, with the emphasis on social distancing, remain in place to keep us all as safe and healthy as possible.

Socially-distanced queues formed as people waited for fish and chips Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSocially-distanced queues formed as people waited for fish and chips Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Visiting popular destinations may now be permitted, but we would still hope and expect people to use common sense and think very carefully about where they go, how they interact with others and the impact that this may have on keeping everyone safe.”

Christchurch Park in Ipswich, a popular destination in sunny weather, also attracted a considerable number of visitors - including several families playing football and enjoying picnics.

Police were at the park as most people adhered to the social distancing guidelines.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road blocked after crash involving BMW and motorcycle

An ambulance has been called to a crash between a motorcycle and BMW in Sudbury, Walnut Tree Lane. Photograph Simon Parker

Murder probe launched after man found dead at pub

A man has been found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Person taken to hospital after crash involving vehicle and cyclist

The air ambulance was called to the collision in Wickhambrook this morning which involved a cyclist and a vehicle. Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE

Motorcyclist stopped after reportedly speeding at 111mph

The motorcylist was recorded speeding at 111mph Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24