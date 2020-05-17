Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk’s coastal resorts had been relatively quiet on Saturday - but it has been a different story in some areas today.

People queue up for ice cream on Felixstowe's seafront, with clear markings to maintain social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People queue up for ice cream on Felixstowe's seafront, with clear markings to maintain social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

With government guidelines now allowing more freedoms outside during the coronavirus lockdown, seaside towns such as Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold saw a notable increase in visitors.

Families were seen enjoying ice cream, children played in sand on the beach and several windsurfers were seen riding the waves as temperatures exceeded 20C.

One person said: “The promenade has been packed. It was like a normal day in summer.”

Residents in smaller coastal towns also reported an influx of visitors on the first weekend of relaxed lockdown restrictions.

Many people chose to go for a walk or run along the prom at Felixstowe on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Many people chose to go for a walk or run along the prom at Felixstowe on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Beavan, town and district councillor for Southwold, said he had seen a number of people arrive at their second homes over the weekend.

He added: “The town has been a bit busier today. The beach is not particularly rammed but people have been coming.

“If people are sitting on the beach and socially distancing, I can’t see the problem with that.”

Families were seen laying on the sand, with some even swimming in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Families were seen laying on the sand, with some even swimming in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

And Jocelyn Bond, East Suffolk councillor for Aldeburgh, said the town had been “considerably” busier over the weekend.

She said: “The approach road into Aldeburgh has been pretty busy.”

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “As the Leader of the Council has already stated, the new government guidelines allow people a little more flexibility in what they can and cannot do. “However very clear rules, with the emphasis on social distancing, remain in place to keep us all as safe and healthy as possible.

Socially-distanced queues formed as people waited for fish and chips Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Socially-distanced queues formed as people waited for fish and chips Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Visiting popular destinations may now be permitted, but we would still hope and expect people to use common sense and think very carefully about where they go, how they interact with others and the impact that this may have on keeping everyone safe.”

Christchurch Park in Ipswich, a popular destination in sunny weather, also attracted a considerable number of visitors - including several families playing football and enjoying picnics.

Police were at the park as most people adhered to the social distancing guidelines.