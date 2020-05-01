Tell Us

Tell us – how have your shopping habits changed?

How have your shopping habits changed? Take part in our survey to tell us how lockdown has impacted your attitude. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

With high streets struggling and both big name chain stores and independents feeling the pinch, we want to hear how your shopping habits have changed during lockdown and whether you will act any differently once restrictions are lifted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading…

Yesterday, the Ipswich Market saw its first customers in Princes Street since lockdown was implemented almost six weeks ago.

Three stalls reopened to the public with social distancing measures put in place - giving customers a different option to the supermarkets they have been reliant on in recent weeks.

So, how has the lockdown impacted your shopping habits?

Maybe you are shopping less frequently, or perhaps you have been trying to plan your meals better to avoid unnecessary trips to the supermarket?

Has the lockdown made you want to start shopping more in the town centre to help the high street survive? Or have you rediscovered your local neighbourhood shops?

Have you reduced your spend on luxuries and decided you can cut more of these in the future?

Let us know by completing the survey above and if you would like to provide any further information please send us an email.