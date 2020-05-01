E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 May 2020

How have your shopping habits changed? Take part in our survey to tell us how lockdown has impacted your attitude. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How have your shopping habits changed? Take part in our survey to tell us how lockdown has impacted your attitude. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

With high streets struggling and both big name chain stores and independents feeling the pinch, we want to hear how your shopping habits have changed during lockdown and whether you will act any differently once restrictions are lifted.

Yesterday, the Ipswich Market saw its first customers in Princes Street since lockdown was implemented almost six weeks ago.

Three stalls reopened to the public with social distancing measures put in place - giving customers a different option to the supermarkets they have been reliant on in recent weeks.

So, how has the lockdown impacted your shopping habits?

Maybe you are shopping less frequently, or perhaps you have been trying to plan your meals better to avoid unnecessary trips to the supermarket?

Has the lockdown made you want to start shopping more in the town centre to help the high street survive? Or have you rediscovered your local neighbourhood shops?

Have you reduced your spend on luxuries and decided you can cut more of these in the future?

Let us know by completing the survey above and if you would like to provide any further information please send us an email.

Topic Tags:

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

