Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp Archant

The death of four foxes is shrouded in mystery after they were found on the side of a road laid out nose to tail.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A harrowing picture of the animals, two adults and two cubs, shows them laid out in a line in front of bushes at the side of a road.

They were found at the side of Chalk Road in Brandon on Wednesday, November 14.

Suffolk Police said enquiries were ongoing in the area to discover what happened to the foxes.

A spokesman for the police said: “We were made aware that there were four foxes on the side of the road in Brandon.

“Enquiries are ongoing. The bodies have been disposed of by the local council. There is no indication of how they died.”

Do you know what happened to these foxes? Email conor.matchett@archant.co.uk with any information.