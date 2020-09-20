E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

How do we tackle the rising rates of coronavirus nationally?

PUBLISHED: 10:20 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 20 September 2020

The government is considering its options to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases in England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The government is considering its options to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases in England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The government is reportedly considering a second lockdown to combat the rise in coronavirus infections - but would you support new restrictions?

Felixstowe shoppers wear masks while in the town centre Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFelixstowe shoppers wear masks while in the town centre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Prime minister Boris Johnson is said to be weighing up his options after confirmed cases of Covid-19 throughout England and the rest of the UK have risen in recent weeks.

Mr Johnson said the country is “now seeing a second wave” of the virus and is believed to be considering banning households mixing and introducing a 10pm curfew.

Wearing a mask of face covering is mandatory in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDWearing a mask of face covering is mandatory in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Another of the options the government is considering is a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown of two weeks where the hospitality industry, including pubs and restaurants, would shut down and social gatherings banned.

But fresh data has revealed that coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk and Essex are dropping, in stark contrast to the rest of England.

Any second lockdown would likely have a negative impact on the economy Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAny second lockdown would likely have a negative impact on the economy Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

More: Leave Suffolk out of lockdown plans

Yesterday, we called on the Government to leave Suffolk and Essex, and other areas with relatively low levels of Covid infections, out of lockdown. We believe targeted lockdowns should be used in high risk areas.

More: Which areas of Suffolk have the highest number of confirmed Covid cases?

According to the government’s latest surveillance report, Suffolk is ranked 134th out of 150 local authorities for its infection rate - a figure often referred to as the ‘R’ rate.

Essex is only slightly higher on the list at 126th.

What do you think the government should do? Vote in our poll and leave your comments below.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Are these Suffolk’s prettiest villages?

Flatford Mill. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

52-tonne tank to be escorted through Suffolk

The tank will be escorted from Hadleigh to the Cambridgeshire border (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How do we tackle the rising rates of coronavirus nationally?

The government is considering its options to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases in England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Autumn glory - 23 great places to see seasonal colour across East Anglia

Blickling Hall amid a blaze of autumn colour Picture: CHEYANNE LOWTHER