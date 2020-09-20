Poll

How do we tackle the rising rates of coronavirus nationally?

The government is considering its options to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases in England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The government is reportedly considering a second lockdown to combat the rise in coronavirus infections - but would you support new restrictions?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Felixstowe shoppers wear masks while in the town centre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Felixstowe shoppers wear masks while in the town centre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Prime minister Boris Johnson is said to be weighing up his options after confirmed cases of Covid-19 throughout England and the rest of the UK have risen in recent weeks.

Mr Johnson said the country is “now seeing a second wave” of the virus and is believed to be considering banning households mixing and introducing a 10pm curfew.

Wearing a mask of face covering is mandatory in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Wearing a mask of face covering is mandatory in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Another of the options the government is considering is a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown of two weeks where the hospitality industry, including pubs and restaurants, would shut down and social gatherings banned.

But fresh data has revealed that coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk and Essex are dropping, in stark contrast to the rest of England.

Any second lockdown would likely have a negative impact on the economy Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Any second lockdown would likely have a negative impact on the economy Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

More: Leave Suffolk out of lockdown plans

Yesterday, we called on the Government to leave Suffolk and Essex, and other areas with relatively low levels of Covid infections, out of lockdown. We believe targeted lockdowns should be used in high risk areas.

More: Which areas of Suffolk have the highest number of confirmed Covid cases?

According to the government’s latest surveillance report, Suffolk is ranked 134th out of 150 local authorities for its infection rate - a figure often referred to as the ‘R’ rate.

Essex is only slightly higher on the list at 126th.

What do you think the government should do? Vote in our poll and leave your comments below.