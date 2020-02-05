2020: the year of home improvement and getting your life together

Sliderobes completely transformed an unused landing area into a sophisticated storage solution. Photo: Sliderobes Archant

"Putting your house in order is the magic that creates a vibrant and happy life," says Marie Kondo, renowned author and organising consultant. Isn't it time you took her advice and whipped your house into shape this year?

It is all about making the most of the space you have. Photo: Sliderobes

The first thing to consider when embarking on a home improvement journey is storage. The design experts at Sliderobes Ipswich tell us how bespoke sliding wardrobes can drastically improve your home and life.

Tidy home, tidy mind

A well-known saying, but is it true? A new year can inspire us to improve our physical and mental wellbeing. Decluttering our homes and our minds is often a resolution many of us attempt, but don't always stick to. Sliding wardrobes can fit into any room and are an innovative and minimalist way to store anything from clothes to office supplies, squashing any mess-induced anxiety.

Customers can choose from a vast range of storage options at Sliderobes, including tailored solutions and accessories to meet their requirements and ensure everything is neatly tucked away. For example, Sliderobes worked with a customer who wanted more storage for their clothes in an unused alcove on their landing. The finished result wowed the customer and completely transformed the landing area.

Increased productivity

Storage doesn�t have to be just a solution to a problem, it can add a touch of luxury to your home too. Photo: Sliderobes Storage doesn�t have to be just a solution to a problem, it can add a touch of luxury to your home too. Photo: Sliderobes

It's no secret that it's easier to be motivated and productive when your space is clear -there's nothing to distract you from the task at hand. If your possessions are stored away, you can be more efficient, and have more time to dedicate to the things you enjoy.

Stylish interiors

Storage doesn't have to be just a solution to a problem, it can add a touch of luxury to your home too. Fitted home storage solutions that are effective, and stylish are achievable.

Sliderobes offers a variety of designs so you can fit your storage solution to your home aesthetic, including a display-friendly option which allows your items to be stored away and on show but in a deliberate, design-led way.

Storage that will stand the test of time

Sliderobes is so confident in the quality and durability of its built-in wardrobes that they back it with a 10-year guarantee.

Sliderobes designers say, 'good storage is an investment in your home, and will make the most of your space. It's important that your storage meets your requirements and maximises the space available.'

The perfect fit

Modern homes can be smaller, so it's all about making the most of the space you have. Sliderobes don't sell 'mass-produced products' and pride themselves on being able to offer luxurious, made-to-measure furniture.

They've fitted furniture and storage in the most unusual of spaces such as chimney breasts and alcoves with sloping ceilings. The products can be installed in any room, for any purpose.

Take the plunge and get organised

If you're thinking about getting organised in 2020 and want to find a storage solution that meets your needs, consider Sliderobes.

With over 35 years' experience in the storage industry, and after fitting more than 100,000 wardrobes, they could be the solution to whatever storage problem you're facing.

Learn more about Sliderobes on www.sliderobes.co.uk, call them on 01473 465002 or visit them at 1 Goddard Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 5NP. Book a free design appointment to get a firm quote.