Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 19:53 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 19 March 2020
Three further cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Suffolk by Public Health England, with Essex also seeing a rise in positive tests.
According to the government body, 13 people are confirmed to have tested positive for the virus in the county as of 9am Thursday, March 19.
Essex also saw a rise from 27 to 31 cases overnight.
A total of 3,269 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK, with the NHS conducting a record number of 8,360 tests on Thursday.
Sadly, 144 people have died.
