Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:53 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 19 March 2020

The number of new coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 13 Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Three further cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Suffolk by Public Health England, with Essex also seeing a rise in positive tests.

According to the government body, 13 people are confirmed to have tested positive for the virus in the county as of 9am Thursday, March 19.

Essex also saw a rise from 27 to 31 cases overnight.

A total of 3,269 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK, with the NHS conducting a record number of 8,360 tests on Thursday.

Sadly, 144 people have died.

