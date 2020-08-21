E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Suffolk cases – check the numbers where you live

PUBLISHED: 16:33 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 21 August 2020

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Suffolk has fallen, weekly public health figures reveal, with three areas showing a slight rise in positive tests.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to Sunday, August 16, reveal slight rises in Covid-19 infections across Ipswich, East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk.

Across the county, 23 people tested positive for the virus in this time frame, down from 31 the previous week.

This means Suffolk overall had a rate of 2.8 infections per 100,000 people, down from 3.6 in the week to August 9.

In Ipswich, five people tested positive for coronavirus between August 10 and 16 compared with four the previous week.

It meant the town’s infection rate rose from 2.9 Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people to 3.7.

Positive tests rose from five to six in Mid Suffolk in that same period, putting its infection rate at 5.8 cases per 100,000 people. Five people were confirmed as having the virus in East Suffolk, up from two the previous week, giving a rate of two Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

West Suffolk, which had recorded a rise in infections the previous week from three positive tests to 13, saw infections fall again to five in the week to August 16.

The area’s infection rate fell in this period from 7.3 cases per 100,000 to 2.8.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILStuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Babergh also saw positive cases fall from six to one, bringing its infection rate down to 1.1 per 100,000 people from 6.5 the previous week.

Across north Essex, Colchester recorded a slight rise in positive cases from three to eight, putting its infection rate at 4.1 per 100,000 people.

Braintree had four tests in the week to August 16, the same as the previous week, while Tendring recorded three Covid-19 infections, with a rate of two per 100,000 people.

Overall, Suffolk continues to record low numbers of positive tests, and ranks 137th lowest of 150 local authorities for infection rates in PHE’s latest weekly report.

The northern areas of Oldham and Blackburn with Darwen continue to have the highest rates in England, recording 83.2 infections per 100,000 people and 75.9 per 100,000 respectively.

Norfolk had a rate of 3.1 positive tests per 100,000 people in the week to August 16, while Essex had 4.1.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s public health director, said: “It’s positive that we are continuing to see comparatively low numbers of cases in Suffolk, however this does not mean we can be complacent.

“The virus is still out there; we are seeing new cases and anyone can become infected.

“But we can continue to stop it spreading if we keep washing hands regularly, keep social distancing, wear a face covering when required and get tested if you feel unwell. I’d like to thank everyone in Suffolk who is sticking with it, let’s keep going.”

