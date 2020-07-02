Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Suffolk had one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in England last week – with less than one positive test result per 100,000 people.

Public Health England on Thursday published updated numbers using two types of data, Pillar 1 – tests carried out in hospitals – and Pillar 2 – tests covering the wider population, including results from the Copdock Park and Ride centre.

An analysis of PHE data by this newspaper suggests there were the equivalent of seven positive test results recorded under Pillar 2 data for the week up to June 28.

The new data also shows the average number of cases per 100,000 people in each county and council area.

In Suffolk, the latest figures reveal that in the week up to June 28, there were 0.9 positive test results per 100,000 people – down from 1.5 the week before.

That means Suffolk was the 138th lowest out of 150 council areas in England for infections, down from 131st in the week up to June 21.

As a comparison, Norfolk had 1.6 cases and Leicester, where authorities have extended a lockdown, had 141.3.

