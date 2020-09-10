Video

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Suffolk has tripled in a fortnight – and the county’s infection rate is also rising week-on-week.

Public Health England figures published on the Government’s daily dashboard on Wednesday reveal 64 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the week from August 31 to September 6, equivalent to a rate of 8.4 infections per 100,000 people.

That is up from 42 cases recorded the week before (5.5 infections per 100,000) and 22 the week before that, from August 17 to 23 (2.9 per 100,000).

Despite the increase in cases, Suffolk’s overall infection rate remains among the lowest in the country.

To put the figures into context, England’s worst-affected area of Bolton recorded 377 cases last week, with a rate of 131.1 infections per 100,000 people.

Face masks are compulsory in shops and on public transport Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Face masks are compulsory in shops and on public transport Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s public health director, said: “The numbers of cases in Suffolk remain low, but we are beginning to see an increase in line with the national picture.

“We must slow this increase. We can do this by continuing to wash our hands, cover our face and make space. If you don’t do these things you will increase the risk of getting infected, or infecting those you live with and your loved ones, who may be at high risk.

“We simply must keep following this guidance – it’s there to keep us all safe.”

Norfolk, where the Banham Poultry outbreak has now been contained, had 7.7 infections per 100,000 people while Essex had 7.4 cases per 100,000.

Data for the most recent three days (September 7-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

West Suffolk was hardest hit by positive cases last week, recording 26 infections in the seven days to September 6, up from 11 the week before.

Its infection rate was put at 14.5 positive tests per 100,000 people, up from 6.1 the previous week.

Haverhill is highlighted on a postcode-level map published by the Government as an area where several people have recently tested positive – with 10 cases recorded there between August 30 and September 5. The neighbouring area of Kedington, Hundon and Withersfield had four positive tests in that time frame.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

It comes as nine staff tested positive for coronavirus at Samuel Ward Academy in the town.

Acton, Great Waldingfield and Bures is also highlighted on the Government’s postcode map, with three positive cases logged there between August 30 and September 5.

East Suffolk recorded 14 positive tests, equivalent to 5.6 cases per 100,000 people, an increase from nine cases the previous week (3.6 infections per 100,000).

Framlingham and Hacheston is also highlighted on the Government’s postcode map as recording four cases from August 30 to September 5. Last week, a pub in the area had to close after a staff member tested positive.

Ipswich had 10 positive tests in the week to September 6, up from five the previous week, and its infection rate rose from 3.7 per 100,000 to 7.3. Three positive cases were identified in the Priory Heath area between August 30 and September 5, according to the postcode-level map.

Babergh recorded eight positive tests, the equivalent of 8.7 cases per 100,000 people, and these numbers are unchanged from the previous week.

Only Mid Suffolk’s infection rate decreased, going from 9.6 infections per 100,000 people between August 24 and 30 to 5.8 last week, with positive cases falling from 10 to fsix.

In north Essex, Colchester recorded a fall in positive cases from 11 to 10 (5.1 per 100,000 people), Tendring recorded three, the same as the previous week (two per 100,000), while infections went from five to six in the week to September 6 in Braintree (3.9 per 100,000).

The latest rates come as the Government stepped up its efforts to combat a nationwide rise in coronavirus cases. Around 11,000 new cases have been identified across the UK from Sunday to Wednesday.

However, this has not yet translated into a rise in deaths or hospital admissions.