East Anglian Daily Times > News

Street parties, flotilla and concert to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Brad Jones

Published: 6:00 AM June 2, 2022
Bathed in sunshine, they got together for a big game of pass the parcel as part of the celebrations

There will be scores of street parties across the four-day weekend - Credit: Archant

Suffolk is celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style throughout the four-day weekend - and there are many other events planned this summer.

The Festival of Suffolk has led the celebrations since May 13, when the torch relay began its 588-mile journey around the county, ending at the Suffolk Show on Wednesday. There has also been a race day at Newmarket.

Looking ahead, these are the other ways in which Suffolk will celebrate the landmark moment:

Suffolk is preparing to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee in style - Credit: PA

Will you be throwing a Royal street party? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Will you be throwing a Royal street party? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Street parties

Scores of communities are preparing to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Suffolk County Council says it has approved 185 community events between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5. 

The approved celebrations are made up of smaller street party events on roads and cul-de-sacs which will be held by residents and community groups, as well as bigger events organised by town, parish, borough and district councils.

Due to the unprecedented demand for events taking place across the bank holiday weekend, Suffolk County Council waived fees for events taking place not only on Sunday 5 June, referred to as the ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’, but also on Thursday 2, Friday 3 and Saturday, June 4.  

The Motley Crew are preparing to take part in the Festival of the Sea

The Motley Crew are preparing to take part in the Festival of the Sea - Credit: RHS

Festival of Suffolk - Festival of the Sea 

A magnificent parade of boats will showcase Suffolk's seafaring life in a celebration of the sea as part of this year's Festival of Suffolk.

Boats - large or small - are being invited to join the occasion, which will take place between Harwich, Shotley and Felixstowe on Saturday, June 18.

The parade of dozens of boats is part of the Festival of the Sea which is being held over two weekends, jointly supported by The Countess of Euston, Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, and Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst, Lord Lieutenant of Essex.

The first weekend of the Festival of the Sea, June 11-12, will see the Royal Hospital School, Holbrook, host a programme of events, and because of its naval heritage, it has teamed up with the Royal Navy for the occasion.

On Saturday, June 11 there will be a sailing regatta between the Royal Naval Sailing Association and pupils of the Royal Hospital School which will be held at Alton Water. Spectators are welcome.

Getting ready for the Suffolk Community Games in Bury on July 9 

Getting ready for the Suffolk Community Games in Bury on July 9 - Credit: Chris Last, King Edward VI School

Festival of Suffolk - Suffolk Community Games

A special day of sport and activities will take place in Suffolk on July 9 as part of the Festival of Suffolk.

The Suffolk Community Games will be held at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre and King Edward VI School facilities, and it is hoped hundreds of local people, schoolchildren and their families will join in.

The schedule includes features a wide range of activities including climbing, skateboarding, athletics, football and paddle-boarding.

The event also hosts the Special Olympics Suffolk Athletics Competition which is part of the prestigious Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Series of Sport - providing an excellent opportunity for athletes with an intellectual disability to perform in front of the wider Suffolk community.

The Festival of the Sea is one of the main events in this summer's Festival of Suffolk 

The Festival of the Sea is one of the main events in this summer's Festival of Suffolk - Credit: Festival of Suffolk

Festival of Suffolk - Business Expos

A series of business expos is to be held across the county as part of the Festival of Suffolk during the summer.

Each of the six expos is aimed at showcasing a different sector of Suffolk's commercial life - and attracting young people to consider careers in the county. 

They are being co-ordinated by Lisa Perkins from Adastral Park. She said: “The aim is to inspire the next generation to look at Suffolk employment opportunities in a range of sectors, and at the diversity of opportunity within each sector."

Between June 21 and July 1 the expos are being held across Suffolk to bring together employers for a day of exhibitions, networking and events, for schools, colleges and, in some cases, the public.

The new romantic legend Adam Ant will be headlining Let's Rock Ipswich in 2022

The new romantic legend Adam Ant will be headlining Let's Rock Ipswich in September 2022 - Credit: Lets Rock 2022

Festival of Suffolk - Let's Rock concert, Trinity Park

The UK's largest retro festival series, Lets Rock, is coming to Trinity Park and will act as the finale for the Festival of Suffolk. 

New romantic icon Adam Ant will be headlining the festival, at Trinity Park on September 10 along with electropop pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark. 

They will be joined by artists including ABC, Howard Jones, Heaven 17, Go West, Heather Small, Nik Kershaw, Toyah, Sonia, Living In A Box, Pete Wylie, Tenpole Tudor, The Art Of What?, Sydney Youngblood, Gibson Brothers, Sonique and Urban Cookie Collective.

Lets Rock aims to be a celebration of all things 80s, offering unpretentious fun with legendary artists to a crowd of all ages. 

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Suffolk

