How the Suffolk Punch became an unlikely TikTok star

Samson the Suffolk Punch and his owner Alison Carroll are very popular on Tiktok - Credit: Alison Carroll

Suffolk Punches have long had fans across the county, but now the horses have piled up more than 10 million views on social media — and experts say that can only be good news for the breed.

On TikTok, videos marked with #suffolkpunch have gained more than 10 million views as people marvel at the endangered breed.

Leading the charge is TikToker Allison Carol, who runs a page Samson_the_Suffolk, documenting her giant steed's life.

She said: "I think people are interested in him because of his sheer size. The most popular videos seem to be when I’m unloading him off the trailer. Visually people can then compare him to the size of the trailer."

Her best performing videos have been watched by hundreds of thousands of people.

Allison, who lives in Lancashire, got Samson in 2020 after another horse she owned passed away but, she said, it had been a "childhood dream" to own a Suffolk Punch.

"A friend I know through the showing world asked me if I would be looking for another heavy horse," she said.

"I knew I would never be able to replace Frankie but it had always been a childhood dream to own a Suffolk Punch."

Tik-Toker Allison Carroll has made dozens of videos starring her Suffolk Punch Samson - Credit: Allison Carroll

"One year later my friend Alison contacted me via Facebook asking if I still wanted a Suffolk Punch as she knew a friend who had one sat in a field ready for work in Northumberland.

"As soon as I got in the field with him I knew there was something — he was cheeky and boisterous but I just loved his character. I couldn’t get over how good he was.

"Two days later I went to pick him up and the rest is history."

The Suffolk Punch Trust are running a breeding program - Credit: Peter Beard

Peter Ingram, a Trustee at the Suffolk Punch Trust, said: "I can't say I was aware of the Punch's popularity on TikTok, but it can only be a positive thing.

"Here at the Suffolk Punch Trust we are working to increase numbers with our breeding program, and constantly trying to promote the breed."