If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
People living in Suffolk and north Essex could unknowingly be sitting on a fortune - with dozens of estates left by those who have died going unclaimed.
Government data reveals that more than 100 estates in the region have not been claimed as of Friday, June 11.
When someone dies with no will or known family, their property passes to the Crown as ownerless - also called "bona vacantia".
It means estates, including buildings, money, or even personal possessions, are open for relatives to make a claim.
The data, which is updated daily, lists 110 people who died in our area, ranging from Southwold in Suffolk to Chelmsford in Essex.
It also includes people who were born in the region but died elsewhere.
Many died as spinsters, bachelors or widows.
Use our searchable table to find out if your surname is on the list.
Relatives of the deceased - spouses, siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles - can make a claim for estates via the Government's Bona Vacantia division.
When you make a claim, you may be asked to send a family tree showing your relationship to the deceased and two items of identification.
Birth, death or marriage certificates may also be required.
If you are not a relative, you can still apply for a grant from the estate - for instance, if you lived together, or once cared for the deceased.
To find out more, visit the Government's website.