‘No ordinary winter’ – how you can help £300k Suffolk appeal to help save lives

The Surviving Winter and Rebuilding Local Lives appeals have been combined to help combat the effects of a coronavirus second wave Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A new charity appeal has been launched by the Suffolk Community Foundation in a bid to help save local lives this winter.

The Suffolk Community Foundation has launched the Rebuilding Local Lives Surviving Winter Appeal Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Having supported the Surviving Winter Appeal for almost a decade, the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are now backing the foundation’s Rebuilding Local Lives Surviving Winter Appeal – which aims to help older people stay warm this winter, while also rebuilding the lives of those negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brought forward by a month, a £50,000 match fund has been raised from private donations to launch the appeal – although a further £300,000 is urgently needed to help support locals in need of staying warm and staying connected.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at the foundation, warned this will be “no ordinary winter” and called for the community to come together.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at the Suffolk Community Foundation Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Mr Holder said: “This will be no ordinary winter, with vulnerable people continuing to isolate for many more months, large rises in local unemployment anticipated and a continued negative impact on physical and mental wellbeing.

“The foundation has worked hard to pull together a £50K match fund and a festive campaign.

“After so many tough months, we are asking the whole of Suffolk joins forces with the spirit of the season, and do all they can to increase local giving and ensure that the arms of our caring county are extended to help every older or vulnerable person that needs us. We are determined that our ‘Caring County’ will help many more people to ‘Stay Warm, Stay Well and Stay Connected.”

EADT and Ipswich Star editor Brad Jones launching a previous Surviving Winter Appeal Picture: GREGG BROWN

The existing Rebuilding Local Lives Appeal has so far raised £1.7million and delivered nearly £1.5m through more than 350 local grants.

Last year, the Surving Winter Appeal raised enough money to heat more than 1,000 homes while connecting hundreds of vulnerable people to organisations to help tackle isolation, improve living conditions and provide debt support.

Brad Jones, East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star editor, said: “Suffolk has proved time and again what a caring county it is.

“But this winter there are likely to be many more challenges as we deal with the second wave of coronavirus.

“This appeal will ensure support gets to the people and families who really need it, particularly over the festive period. Your support can make a big difference.”

Donations to the appeal can be made via www.suffolkcf.org.uk, by phone on 01473 602602, by cheque, or via any branch of Ipswich Building Society. Those in need of help to heat their home should contact Citizens Advice on 01473 219770.