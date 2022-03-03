What you can do to help the people of Ukraine

People across Suffolk are donating money and supplies to Ukraine - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Amongst the carnage caused by Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, many people have been left without the basic things they need to survive.

Charities, businesses and organisations from across Suffolk are rallying to meet this challenge head-on with donations of food, clothes, and money – but what is the best way to help them?

Here are a number of ways to help people affected by the invasion in the eastern European country.

Donating money

One of the best things people can do is to donate money to the cause.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office "strongly advises" people to donate cash through trusted charities and humanitarian partners, rather than donating in-kind assistance like blankets, clothing.

It said: "We do not encourage donations of in-kind assistance as it is far more efficient for these items to be procured and delivered in host countries rather than sent from the UK.

"Supply chains are already stretched and people might be sending items that aren’t required which risks blocking the chains further, and preventing lifesaving assistance from getting through.

"Trusted humanitarian partners will be regularly assessing the need and delivering the assistance required to meet those needs."

Paul Amadi, British Red Cross chief supporter officer, added: "The most useful thing people can do to support the Red Cross is donating money, which can be passed immediately to our colleagues working in the region to procure the things they need locally."

Donating supplies

GeeWhizz are based at Folk Cafe and are taking donations to Poland to aid the Ukrainian people - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

However, several groups in Suffolk are organising the transport of supplies to Ukraine.

Aileen Belsberg, of the charity GeeWhizz, which is organising shipments to Ukraine, said: "The things we need most are toiletries, sanitary products, nappies, toothpaste, powdered milk and medicines.

"We are still taking clothes, sleeping bags and blankets, but we ask that they are clean, sealed and if people can label it up it makes it much easier on this end."

She has warned that a lot of unsealed clothes have become wet and therefore cannot be used.

Volunteers sorting the supplies donated to GeeWhizz at FOLK cafe near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Light food, including baby food, Ovaltine, hot chocolate, protein bars, porridge and oats are also being collected – although heavy tinned goods are not recommended to be donated.

Where can I donate to in Suffolk?

There are a number of groups organising the delivery of supplies to Ukraine.

FOLK café near Bury St Edmunds initially started taking donations on Monday as one of the management's relatives planned to do a delivery trip to the border.

It has now expanded the initiative into a warehouse opposite its café by Ashton Legal, and joining up with A&R Haulage and Smeets Haulage.

Donations are being taken at Fornham Business Court, The Long Barn, Fornham St Martin, Bury St Edmunds, IP31 1SL.

Manning's Amusements in Felixstowe is also accepting donations. They are looking for donations of bandages, painkillers, antiseptics, women's sanitary products, baby food, nappies and wipes, blankets and kids' clothes.

In addition, Lewis Hair in Ipswich is collecting supplies and is after the same things as Manning's amusements