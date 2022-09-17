7 ways to keep spiders out of your house

Seven ways to keep spiders out of your homes during the winter months - Credit: Archant

It is that time of year when people start to see more spiders venture into their homes.

As the weather turns cooler the eight-legged creatures start to make their way inside to seek shelter.

They are most visible first thing in the morning and late at night, when they hide away from the cold to begin mating.

The most common spider we see inside homes is the Pholcus phalangioides which is more commonly known as the daddy long leg.

Entomologist Peter Meaney from Command Pest Control, which covers Suffolk and Essex said the spiders we see around the house have probably been inside for most of the year but become more visible when people turn their heating on or when they start moving things around their homes and disturb them.

Mr Meaney said the best ways to deal with spiders is by using a vacuum cleaner or sticky pads.

He added that spraying does not always work when trying to get rid of spiders.

When/what is 'spider season'?

Spider season is not very long in the UK - normally only lasting for about two weeks.

It begins around the first or second week of September and tends to be finished by the first week of October.

This means you will generally see more spiders around your house as the male spiders come inside for a warmer environment to mate.

Seven ways to keep spiders out of your house