E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

How has COVID-19 affected my mortgage? Your top 5 questions answered

PUBLISHED: 14:10 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 12 May 2020

The Mortgage Centres can help you find a way to afford your dream home and secure a competitive interest rate on your mortgage. Picture: Getty Images

The Mortgage Centres can help you find a way to afford your dream home and secure a competitive interest rate on your mortgage. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

James Rice from The Mortgage Centres answers your top 5 questions about your mortgage during coronavirus, explains what help is available and why you shouldn’t be concerned.

There is support available to help you keep up with your mortgage payments if your income has been affected by COVID-19. Picture: Getty ImagesThere is support available to help you keep up with your mortgage payments if your income has been affected by COVID-19. Picture: Getty Images

Q: What help is available for homeowners that are struggling during COVID-19?

As one of your most expensive monthly out-goings, you may have found it a struggle to keep up with your mortgage payments.

If you’re on furlough or are working less because of the pandemic, there is support available. You can apply for a mortgage holiday to take a temporary break from your mortgage payments.

Our website has been updated to include the application process with a range of mortgage providers for payment holidays.

If you have any questions about your mortgage speaking with a mortgage advisor over the phone can help. Picture: Getty ImagesIf you have any questions about your mortgage speaking with a mortgage advisor over the phone can help. Picture: Getty Images

Q: What is a mortgage payment holiday?

It allows you to stop or reduce your monthly mortgage payments for up to three months. It may not be suitable for everyone but could offer some vital assistance if you need it.

When your payment holiday has ended, you will see an increase in the mortgage repayments. This is because these payments are added to your outstanding mortgage balance.

Check with your mortgage provider that a payment holiday won’t harm your credit rating. Most providers have confirmed that it won’t affect your credit score although some may register it as mortgage arrears.

For these reasons, it’s important you only take a payment holiday if you absolutely need it.

Q: Will the pandemic affect my residential mortgage application?

If coronavirus has affected your income, either temporarily or permanently, this could have an impact on your mortgage application.

Each mortgage provider will have different policies on this. For this reason, it’s important you speak to your mortgage broker first.

You can also call a member of our team to discuss your mortgage application and we’ll run through your options with you on the phone. Our initial advice is free.

Q: How can I apply for a mortgage during lockdown?

Currently, surveyors can’t carry out physical valuations of properties due to social distancing measures. Where possible, lenders are looking at ways to produce valuations remotely. This does, however, limit the number of mortgage products available.

For now, if you have less than a 15pc deposit or less than 15pc equity in your property, you may not have the same choices as you did before.

Mortgage providers are constantly reviewing this and finding ways for customers to buy their dream homes or secure a competitive interest rate on their current mortgage.

Q: Can you help me with my buy-to-let mortgage?

Mortgage holidays are also available for buy-to-let mortgages that landlords can take advantage of if they want to.

It may be helpful for those that currently have tenants who are also struggling to keep up with rent payments in the pandemic. It will give you some flexibility with your mortgage and allow you to help your tenants if they need it.

For anyone living in rented accommodation whose income has been adversely affected by COVID-19, I’d recommend speaking to your landlord as early as possible to see if there’s a way you can work through it together.

If you’re a landlord in need of some advice about your buy-to-let mortgage or want to know how you can apply for a mortgage payment holiday, give us a call or visit the COVID-19 update page on our website.

Q: How can I get in touch?

If you’re looking for a new mortgage or have questions about your current one during COVID-19, it’s worth seeking impartial expert advice.

We speak to hundreds of people every month about their mortgage, helping them find solutions that are right for them.

We’re able to continue to provide our services remotely and can speak with you over video and phone calls or over email.

Visit themortgagecentres.co.uk/branches to find your local advisor.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus furlough scheme extended until October – but will the changes affect you?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak made the announcement about furlough being extended to the House of Commons: PA Wire

‘Daily despair doesn’t change’ for mother of missing Luke

Luke Durbin, of Hollesley, has been missing for 14 years Pictured: FAMILY PHOTO

Students’ wellbeing packs help ‘brighten day’ for young and old

Residents at Laurel Lodge enjoying the wellbeing packs. Photo: Laurel Lodge

Days Gone By - Floating along and enjoying all the fun of Suffolk’s carnivals

Flowerpot Men characters Bill, Ben and Weed at Wickham Market Carnival in August 1992 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24