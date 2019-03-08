Five decluttering tips to keep on top of family life and your home this summer

Sliderobes made-to-measure furniture makes sure no area is wasted. Photo: Sliderobes Archant

During summertime, our homes become a little more cluttered than usual as we organise our wardrobes for holidays, entertain children who are off school and spend more time at home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fitted wardrobes will create more purposeful storage for your clothes and free up floor space. Photo: Sliderobes Fitted wardrobes will create more purposeful storage for your clothes and free up floor space. Photo: Sliderobes

Clutter can take over if we don't keep on top of it, and nobody likes the idea of a friend or relative calling round when the home doesn't feel perfect. Avoid the embarrassment by knowing you have a place for everything by maximising your space and room for storage.

Sliderobes Ipswich can help you add style and invaluable storage to your home with one of their unique wardrobe solutions. We spoke to Sliderobes to get their tips on how to make the most of your storage space.

Drawers from Sliderobes come in a variety of sizes, depths and finishes. Drawers from Sliderobes come in a variety of sizes, depths and finishes.

Make your bedroom a haven

Don't let clutter build up in the bedroom. Fitted wardrobes will create more purposeful storage for your clothes and free up more floor space. Made-to-measure sliding doors are a fantastic space-saving bedroom solution as they don't open out into the room. Hanging rails, drawers, pull-out shoe racks and other wardrobe accessories all add to the luxury and practicality of a Sliderobes wardrobe, making it easy for you to declutter and organise your clothes each season.

Awkward angles, sloping ceilings and chimney breasts are space challenges for many rooms. Sliderobes made-to-measure furniture makes sure no area like this is wasted. Their designers will design a wardrobe that is floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall. This will maximise every inch of space, so no other furniture is needed, apart from your bed and bedsides. This minimalist approach helps create a tranquil, relaxing bedroom environment.

Starting a new chapter

This year, Sliderobes has seen a lot of families invest more in their home than opt to move. Homes are full of memories and milestones, whether it's a little one getting ready to start primary school or your eldest preparing to move out for university. A son or daughter flying the nest allows you to get back into their bedroom to declutter and make home improvements.

You may also want to watch:

Create a guest bedroom or multifunctional space that is still somewhere for them to come home to, yet more functional for you. A Sliderobes bedroom wardrobe and home office could be designed to give you more space for storage and also provide a productive area to work when they bring university work home.

Maximise the space you have

Space is crucial, especially when there are more people at home at the same time. Tidy, organised areas won't make everyone feel like they are living on top of each other. In living spaces, odd bits of furniture won't hide away all the games, magazines and remotes left on sofas and coffee tables. A fitted Sliderobes TV and media storage unit with shelving and drawers can be designed to suit your interior style and provide your family with ample storage.

The rise of digital media has made us more efficient with technology and should allow us to be more efficient with our space. Declutter old CDs, DVDs and books to make room for other items. Just keep your favourites! Store less on shelves, for example, just one or two picture frames can still make your space feel homely and trigger good memories.

Here are five tips from Sliderobes to help maintain a clutter-free home:

1) Re-evaluate your storage at home. Have you maximised all available space?

2) If you buy something new, throw or give away something old.

3) A quick tidy at the end of each day will set you up with a clear head for the next day.

4) A weekly clean will keep your home sparkling fresh and free from clutter as before you clean, any clutter will be put in its place or removed.

5) Enjoy inviting people round more. Entertaining guests will automatically make you want to keep your house cleaning routine in order.

To find out more about Sliderobes, order their new inspirational brochure online. Visit the Sliderobes Ipswich showroom at 1 Goddard Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 5NP, to see and feel the quality of their storage systems, or book your free home design appointment by calling 01473 465 002. Visit Sliderobes.co.uk for more inspiration.