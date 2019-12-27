Do you think somebody deserves a national honour? Here's how to nominate them

Do you know a Suffolk hero who deserves an honour? Pictured is Paul Winter, from Stowmarket, being made an MBE in 2016 by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace. Picture:: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire PA Archive/Press Association Images

Members of the public are encouraged to nominate local heroes for a national honour - and this is how you do it.

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, the Queen's representative in the county, said it was important people were recognised for outstanding work they do in communities.

She said: "I am absolutely delighted that so many outstanding Suffolk citizens have been singled out in Her Majesty the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

"It is a constant reminder of how many special people there are in this wonderful county of ours, and a rare opportunity for us to show our appreciation and to thank them.

"Please be encouraged to nominate someone you know who has changed lives for the better in your own communities. The forms are much easier to fill in than they used to be."

Lady Euston chairs a committee that meets twice a year to consider potential nominations and ways of encouraging Suffolk residents to nominate someone they believe should be recognised for the work they do in their communities.

Sir Michael Bunbury, who chairs the Honours Task Group, added: "Suffolk is full of heroes - some well-known but also many who are often below the radar, but nevertheless are tireless in their work for the voluntary sector which provides such vital support for our communities, and particularly for the most disadvantaged.

"During the next year we hope to hold a number of workshops at which we can talk to community leaders and leaders in the voluntary sector to encourage organisations to identify suitable candidates and then to nominate those individuals so that more of the unsung heroes within our communities can receive their just rewards for their dedication and service."

Anyone can nominate someone for a national honour, although there is no guarantee of success. There is full guidance on the Suffolk County Council website.The Lieutenancy can also offer guidance and help in obtaining the forms and putting together a nomination - please email honours@suffolk.gov.uk for further information.