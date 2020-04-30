E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

5 steps to set up your home office correctly to prevent back pain and bad posture

PUBLISHED: 14:49 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 30 April 2020

An ergonomic chair and desk could be a worthwhile investment for your home office. Credit: Century Office

An ergonomic chair and desk could be a worthwhile investment for your home office. Credit: Century Office

Archant

Since lockdown, many of us are working from home. If you’ve had to swap your office desk and chair for your kitchen table or sofa, your impromptu home office set up could be affecting your body more than you realise, resulting in back pain and bad posture.

Credit: Getty ImagesCredit: Getty Images

Steve Bays, managing director and product designer at Century Office in Essex shares his tips for setting up a safe home office to make working from home less of a pain in the neck.

1. Invest in the right chair and adjust the height of your seat correctly

Steve recommends buying an ‘operator style’ ergonomic chair with three points of adjustment; height, back angle and lumbar support.

Set your chair to the right height by checking your eyes are level with the top of your screen and that your forearms can rest easily on the top of your desk.

Download the free guide on how to maintain correct posture from Century Office. Credit: Century OfficeDownload the free guide on how to maintain correct posture from Century Office. Credit: Century Office

Steve adds: “Your chair and desk need to be compatible. Your desk should be at least 600mm deep if you have a laptop or at least 800mm deep if you have a monitor or desktop computer.”

2. Angle the backrest to fit the natural curve of your spine

“You should adjust the back of your chair to fit with the natural curve of your spine,” Steve said.

“Relax your body, keep your feet shoulder-width apart, lift your head and push your shoulders back. Now, see the curve that forms in your lower back - this is your lumbar. The back of your seat should rest against here.”

Some chairs come with a pump up lumbar. Use this to change the pressure and shape of the backrest to give you more support and prevent you from hunching over.

3. Rest both feet flat on the ground

When you’re sat at your desk, both feet should be flat against the floor. Your legs need to be at a 90-degree angle and there should be a small gap between the back of your knees and the edge of your seat.

This way your weight is evenly distributed and will ease the strain on your lower back. Don’t cross your legs or tuck them under your chair as this can cut off the blood flow to your feet.

If you find after adjusting your seat, your feet no longer touch the ground, invest in a footrest to make sure they can still rest against a solid surface.

4. Change your position throughout the day

Don’t spend too long in any one position. Rotate between sitting and standing to prevent your muscles from getting achy.

“Best practice is to alternate between different sitting and standing positions throughout the day. It’s recommended you switch over every 30 – 60 minutes,” Steve said.

Standing will help elongate your spine and is good for your overall posture.

5. Place your monitor, keyboard and mouse within easy reach

Once your seat is the best position and in line with your desk, complete your home office setup by placing your mouse, keyboard and monitor.

Your keyboard should sit directly in front of you and your mouse should be close by – you shouldn’t need to reach for them. Your monitor should be an arm’s length away. Remember to take regular screen breaks to allow your eyes to focus and prevent headaches.

“Try abiding by the 20-20 rule. Look away from your screen once every 20 minutes for at least 20 seconds,” Steve said.

Where you can try to reduce the amount of time spent at your screen and turn off your computer an hour before bed. Its blue light can interfere with your sleep pattern and make it harder to fall asleep.

Give yourself the best set up to work effectively from home

Many of us will continue to work from home, while offices remain closed. Give yourself the best home office set up to maintain efficiency and work comfortably in your home office. Download a free guide on how to maintain correct posture.

Visit century-office.co.uk to explore the range of ergonomic chairs and desks.

For more information call 0800 092 9301 or email sales@century-office.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family left homeless after devastating fire destroys house

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Braintree Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE

Ten more coronavirus related deaths reported at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex

Ten more deaths have been reported across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We are reopening’ – Wetherspoons boss bids to break lockdown

The Cricketers in Crown Street, Ipswich, is one of the several JD Wetherspoon pubs across Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Michael Palin launches celebrity interview stream for Riverside cinema

Michael Palin at the Riverside cinema with Stuart Saunders and Neil McGlone during Film Feast festival in 2018. The interview is being streamed on the cinema's YouTube channel. Photo: Village Green Pictures

‘I was convinced there was a story to unearth’

16 Lower Brook Street, the birthplace of Mabel Pretty (née Paul) Picture: Julia Barrett
Drive 24