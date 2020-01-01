Quiz

How well do you know the A12? Answer these questions to find out

The A12 crosses two counties, by-passes many towns and has a great number of potholes - how well do you know it? Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Too many of us have spent long hours on the A12 in Suffolk and Essex - seasoned commuters know all too well every twist and turn, speed camera and pothole.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But even if you drive on it every single day of the week, can you answer these simple questions?

How many long wandering miles does it stretch on for, and while most Ipswich residents will know exactly where it ends, does anyone know where it begins?

You may also want to watch:

Essex County Council once held an enquiry into how it should improve the A12 due to criticism received.

The investigation was held over three days with talks from experts and concluded much of it needed to be brought up to modern dual two-lane standards, with added lay-bys and a ban on HGVs overtaking.

Various works are still in process with ideas to widen stretches and make improvements in the future.

In October, it was announced work could start on a new three-lane section in Essex within five years.

MORE: New A12 link proposed between East Anglia and London