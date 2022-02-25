Putin's war could have huge impact on the UKs energy for years to come

Opinion

It’s a simple thing, flicking a switch, but we expect a lot to happen.

Maybe it will turn on a TV, a washing machine or even just a lightbulb.

But for the many thousands of people in East Anglia who had power cuts this week in the wake of Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, that has not happened.

The hours and days without power show just how much we rely on electricity in our everyday life.

Everything from work to washing dishes and even, for some people, brushing your teeth relies on power in some form or other.

Trees bringing down powerlines or disrupting substations is one thing – and something that, for the most part, it is difficult to do anything to prevent.

However, a report from the Department of Business commissioned after Storm Arwen left more than 3,000 people in Scotland and the north of England without power for a week.

The report acknowledged Arwen was “an exceptionally severe storm”, which “brought unacceptably long power cuts to some households, especially those in rural areas”.

But it goes on to call for operators to improve their “strategies to reduce the length of time a small number of customers remain off supply”.

And it pointed out that utility firms needed to sharpen up their communication.

It said that estimated times for electricity supplies to be repaired were “optimistic” due to the number and complexity of the faults, while wait times for some customers trying to contact their operator were “unacceptably high”.

While the weather can cause issues and power companies can improve how they deal with those, easily the bigger threat to our energy security in this country is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prime minister Boris Johnson himself admitted that the West relies on Russia for much of its power.

He said that as part of the sanctions, western countries need to “collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics”.

Already Germany has halted the $11billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which would have crossed the Baltic Sea to produce power for homes in the EU.

This came before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was launched yesterday.

Now that an all-out war in Ukraine is underway, further sanctions on Putin’s regime have been promised.

So if not Russian gas, then what?

Some experts expect Europe to consume more, not less, gas in the next 10-15 years as the continent moves away from dirty, old coal-fired power stations but is not yet ready to move to only renewable energy sources.

If demand for gas is high, but supply is low then its price will continue to rise.

Within hours of the invasion, the price of Brent crude oil hit its highest level in eight years after increasing by 6.3% to 102.90 US dollars per barrel.

This will soon be translated to petrol forecourts across the country and something similar is surely set to happen with the price of gas.

The UK could extract more gas from the North Sea. This would keep up the supply but, it has been warned, would not do much to slash the prices.

Instead, Lord Deben, a Tory grandee and chairman of the advisory Climate Change Committee, advocated moving away from gas entirely, saying it would help to cut spiralling bills as well as emissions.

He said: “The truth is people’s gas bills, the price of gas, is very, very marginally affected by what we produce in this country.

“The thing that makes the difference is if we move faster towards cheaper forms of generation, to offshore wind, onshore wind, photovoltaics,” he said, adding energy efficiency was also very important.

In the long-run moving away from relying on Russia for our power can only be a good thing, but there could be an uncertain few years ahead.