Teenage girls left with black eyes following assault

Two teenage girls have been assaulted in St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two teenage girls have been left with black eyes following an assault involving another group of girls in Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police received a report of the assault in St Olaves Road, in the Howard estate, around 9.15pm Monday, June 1.

The pair had been approached by another group of teenage girls, who are alleged to have been verbally abusive before assaulting them.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the two girls suffered black eyes and swelling as a result of the incident.

He added enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Those with information which could aid police in their enquiries should contact St Edmundsbury Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/30097/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.