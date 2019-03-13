Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Plans for post office alongside vegan shop and café approved on town estate

13 March, 2019 - 11:38
Allison Knight who will bring her business to St Olaves Precinct Picture: SUBMITTED

Allison Knight who will bring her business to St Olaves Precinct Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

A Bury St Edmunds estate could see the return of its post office after plans were given the green light.

St Olaves Precinct in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPSSt Olaves Precinct in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A planning application for a vegan café and post office at 6 St Olaves Precinct on the town’s Howard estate was approved by St Edmundsbury Borough Council yesterday.

The former post office at the precinct closed in February 2017 and is now a Papa John’s pizza outlet.

MORE: Post office could return with vegan shop and grocers

Allison Knight, 52, owner of Allison’s Eatery, said she is “excited and scared” about her new vegan shop venture at the popular precinct.

“It was great to get planning permission,” she said. “I’ll hopefully sign the lease in the next few weeks and fingers crossed everything will go well.

Ernie Broom, chairman of the Howard Estate Association of Residents and Tenants, who campaigned strongly against the closure of the post office said he is crossing his fingers for its return Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHYErnie Broom, chairman of the Howard Estate Association of Residents and Tenants, who campaigned strongly against the closure of the post office said he is crossing his fingers for its return Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY

“I am excited and a bit scared. It’s a big risk but I love a challenge and hopefully it will be everything people expect and want it to be.”

The mother-of-two, who is originally from Liverpool, moved to Bury in 1997 and worked on aircraft engines at RAF Honington.

She moved to Kennett, near Newmarket, last year and currently runs her mobile vegan catering service on Bury St Edmunds market.

Mrs Knight said she will begin the application with the Post Office for a new branch to go alongside her vegan business later in the year.

“I will do my upmost to get a post office because I know how badly the community want it back,” she said.

“The post office application process is a bit long-winded and might take a bit of time, but I’m planning to get started on it once I’ve had the shop open for a couple of months.

“I will be giving it my all and trying my very best to get it back.”

MORE: St Olaves post office in Bury St Edmunds closed suddenly and put on the market

Ernie Broom, chairman of the Howard Estate Association of Residents and Tenants, said he was “crossing his fingers” that a post office would return to the estate.

“I really hope we get it back,” he said.

“It’s a great service to the community and in my opinion, we should have never have lost it in the first place.

“People don’t realise that for a lot of elderly and vulnerable people, the only time they get to speak to someone is in the queue at the post office.

“It’s very important to the community, so I hope it comes off and fingers crossed it will.”

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘A beautiful town that needs future’: Ipswich urged to embrace ‘change and progress’ ahead of major technology conference

Last year's dev://east conference in Ipswich. Picture: Max Shelley

‘I will drip feed him in and see how he does’ - Lambert won’t rush talented El Mizouni

Idris El Mizouni comes off the bench to make his Ipswich Town debut at Ashton Gate. Picture: PAGEPIX

‘The plan is to pick him apart’ - Suffolk star Allen on UFC London clash with Rinaldi

Suffolk's Arnold Allen fights Jordan Rinaldi at UFC London at the O2 Arena this Saturday. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists