First homes under construction on former school site

Published: 6:00 AM February 20, 2021

How the new development on the former Howard Community Primary site will look - Credit: KEEPMOAT HOMES

Developers of a brownfield project to transform a former school site in Bury St Edmunds into homes and community facilities are delighted with progress being made.

Keepmoat Homes says it will take two years to build the project on the site of the former Howard Community Primary School on the Howard estate - with the last homes set for completion in autumn 2022.

It is building 79 new homes on the site off St Olaves Road and has reached an important milestone with the launch of its show home and marketing suite so it can start showing prospective homeowners what the housing will look like,

The development - given the go-ahead by West Suffolk Council - will be called Lyle Place, and is being built in partnership with The Newbury Community Association (NCA), Suffolk Council and West Suffolk Council, and will comprise 56 properties for the open market along with 23 homes available as affordable housing via Havebury Housing.

Keepmoat Homes says the project will be complete by autumn 2022 - Credit: KEEPMOAT HOMES

The homes will be a mix of two- three- and four-bedroom, and there will be amenities for both new and existing residents including a new community centre, large parkland area and additional outdoor spaces.

Michael O’Farrell, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: "Lyle Place is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our presence in Bury St. Edmunds and continue our strong track record of breathing new life into brownfield land.

"We are determined to deliver a significant impact to the local area and aim to create a new sense of place with open spaces, park facilities and a new community centre for everyone to enjoy.

This shows the layout of the development site on the former Howard Primary School site Picture: PEGASUS DESIGN - Credit: PEGASUS DESIGN

"We have a great team on-board who are driven to deliver high-quality housing and by using modern methods of construction, the new homes will be designed to support a range of prospective homeowners, from first-time buyers to those looking to up-size, as well as providing a much needed provision of more affordable homes."

Scott Bailey, director of development at Havebury Housing, said: “We are pleased to work alongside Keepmoat Homes to deliver more affordable housing in Bury St Edmunds. This development will not only help meet the national housing need, but it will also provide local people with a new affordable home”.



