Former village chapel to be converted into a home
PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 October 2020
Plans to convert a vacant chapel in Hoxne into a home have been given the green light.
Planning permission to revamp the Baptist Chapel, in Cross Street, was originally granted in October 2003 - but the work was never completed.
The new owner of the property submitted revised proposals in August this year to Mid Suffolk District Council, with planners now giving the scheme the go-ahead.
Documents submitted with the plans said the scheme would create a “21st century family home”.
The documents added: “The proposal will ensure the completion of the conversion, restoration of the external appearance of the original building along with continual maintenance and occupation of the former chapel, which has been neglected and unfinished previously.
“The proposal enhances the building in terms of its overall appearance, functionality and general wellbeing of its occupants and the broader area of Hoxne.”
