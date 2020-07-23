E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New homes at reputed site of King Edmund’s murder rejected

PUBLISHED: 19:11 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:11 23 July 2020

St Edmund's monument lies in a field to the east of Abbey Hill in Hoxne and marks the spot he was reputedly executed by the Danes. Picture: BOB KINDRED

St Edmund's monument lies in a field to the east of Abbey Hill in Hoxne and marks the spot he was reputedly executed by the Danes. Picture: BOB KINDRED

Archant

Planning permission for four new homes near a memorial marking the reputed site of the murder of King Edmund has been refused over fears they would not fit in with the historical surrounding area.

According to legend Goldbrook Bridge in Hoxne, near Abbey Hill, was cursed after King Edmund was discovered under it by the Danes before then being executed. Picture: SONYA DUNCANAccording to legend Goldbrook Bridge in Hoxne, near Abbey Hill, was cursed after King Edmund was discovered under it by the Danes before then being executed. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Planning permission for four new homes near a memorial marking the reputed site of the murder of King Edmund has been refused over fears they would not fit in with the historical surrounding area.

Danny Ward Builders were originally granted outline planning permission by Mid Suffolk District Council in 2017 to build on the land to the east of Abbey Hill in Hoxne.

The plans were later withdrawn to make design and layout changes but the amended application has now been refused.

It was rejected by a unanimous vote at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday July 22 due to concerns about scale, appearance and the proposals failing to be in character or sympathetic to the local area and history.

Lavinia Hadingam, vice-chair of Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee A, said: “We want to ensure that the right properties are built in the right places in Mid Suffolk and after much deliberation our committee reached a decision that this development would not fulfil this aim – reflecting the view of many Hoxne residents.

You may also want to watch:

“This is an area of great historical significance and unfortunately the applicant has missed an opportunity to incorporate this into the development’s design, with the landscaping and appearance of proposals failing to be in keeping with its surroundings.”

The application proposed four buildings - two four-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom homes, three of which would be two-storeys and one single storey.

It also included a pathway from the development to the monument to King Edmund, the original patron saint of England and ruler of East Anglia.

He was killed for refusing to renounce his Christian faith by Danish invaders in 869AD by being tied to a tree and shot full of arrows before being beheaded.

Committee members had also felt that the site could potentially obscure the view of the monument and that it failed to add to the design quality and function of the area.

There were more than 15 objections to the application which cited drainage and flooding issues, wildlife impact, a lack of affordable housing and a lack of housing demand. The key concern repeated by many was the impact of the development on the historical site.

MORE: Suffolk campaigners hope listed monument to St Edmund will deter developers

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man bailed after Aldeburgh incident which left woman in critical condition

A man has been bailed after being arrested in connection with an incident in Aldeburgh on Wednesday Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

First Look: Inside Kesgrave Hall Spa

Enjoy a relaxing sit in the sun after being pampering at Kesgrave Hall Spa Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New homes at reputed site of King Edmund’s murder rejected

St Edmund's monument lies in a field to the east of Abbey Hill in Hoxne and marks the spot he was reputedly executed by the Danes. Picture: BOB KINDRED

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Homes and shops get go-ahead – despite village’s opposition

Walnut Tree Avenue in Rendlesham is the hub of the village Picture: GOOGLE MAPS